What Do Cardinal And Raddix Mean? Exploring The Meaning Behind Cameron Diaz's Children Names As She Welcomes Son With Husband

There is no scarcity of weird and wonderful celebrity baby names as it seems that more and more people want to give their children unique names. Cameron Diaz , who has previously made waves back in 2020 after naming her daughter with husband Benji Madden, Raddix, has once again struck up a conversation over social media after revealing her new baby boy’s name, Cardinal. Find out the meaning behind these names and why the couple chose them.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the arrival of their son on Instagram

On Friday 22nd March, Benji Madden took to Instagram to post about the birth of their second child together. Diaz and Madden announced the arrival of their first child, daughter Raddix in a similar instagram post in 2020. Madden’s post included a picture with the words “A little bird whispered to me” written on it. He also captioned the post with, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden”

He went on to say, "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!” Madden also announced that for privacy reasons, they will not be sharing any pictures of Cardinal, which they also had done with Raddix, but assured people that their son is really cute. He went on to say that their family is feeling blessed and grateful, “Sending much love from our fam to yours,” he wrote and added, “Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!” Many people congratulated the happy couple under the post where Cameron Diaz was also tagged. But it has also sparked a conversation about the names of Diaz’s babies.

What is the meaning behind the names Raddix and Cardinal?

When Cameron Diaz announced the name of her daughter Raddix Madden, the internet was divided. Some people thought that the name was plain weird, while a lot of others thought that it was unique, suave, and cool. But what people were the most interested about was the meaning behind the name. Some experts thought that it could be a twist on the slavic name Radek. But one insider from the family’s close circle said that the name was actually made up of the word Rad with the popular ‘x’ suffix which is used in a lot of names nowadays. The Latin word Radix has two meanings, with one being a base of number systems and the other being “the primary source,” according to Merriam-Webster. Either way, it is a pretty rad name.

Cardinal on the other hand, is a much more common word, even though it is not usually used as a name. One of the most popularly known meanings of Cardinal according to Merriam Webster is “A high ecclesiastical official of the Roman Catholic Church who ranks next below the pope and is appointed by him to assist him as a member of the college of cardinals.” There are also cardinal numbers which are positive integers or natural numbers without decimals or decimals. But with the picture that Benji Madden posted which said, “A little bird whispered to me” it seems that little Cardinal is named after the Cardinal birds found in the US and Canada. And the internet thinks that much like Raddix, Cardinal is also a pretty cool name.

