Jamie Foxx Has A 'Story To Tell' After His Health Scare Last Year; Shares Potential Return To Stand Up Comedy

It seems actor, comedian, and musician Jamie Foxx is all geared up to make his comeback to comedy. After his sudden health scare in 2023, the Django Unchained star posted an old clip on his Instagram handle and said he’s “planning on bringing more moments” to his audience.

What did Jamie post on his Instagram?

On 28th February, Wednesday, the actor posted a short clip from one of his old standup specials on his Instagram account. In the video, which was clipped from Foxx’s 2002 HBO comedy special I Might Need Security, he does an impression of the late singer Prince while singing The Brady Bunch theme song.

Foxx, who rose to fame through his comedy, appeared on In Living Color, which was a sketch show from the early 90s. Not only did the actor do three comedy specials between 1993 and 2003, he also released five studio albums between 1994 and 2015. On top of that, the Hollywood star appeared in many critically acclaimed movies and made a name for himself as a phenomenal actor.

Foxx’s Instagram post was captioned with, “PRINCE singing the Brady Bunch theme song was a moment… I’m planning on bringing more moments… Going to get on somebody’s stage somewhere near you. I got some jokes, and a story to tell…. #backonmyfunnyshit.” This marked the first proper announcement from the star hinting at his potential comeback to comedy and we might just get another comedy special from him, even though nothing is confirmed yet.

Jamie is also on top of his acting projects

Even though he is a great comedian, Jamie did put comedy aside for his flourishing acting career. He got nominated for the Academy Awards twice and won once for his performance in the movie Ray. He also received critical acclaim for his performance in Tarantino’s box office hit Django Unchained.

Foxx recently appeared in Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone and God Is a Bullet as well as Amazon Prime Video’s The Burial. Jamie was working hard for his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, in which he stars alongside Cameron Diaz when he suffered a “medical complication” and was out of the public eye for a few months.

But in January 2024, Foxx and Diaz resumed the shooting and people are now all excited as this is Diaz’s big comeback to the silver screen. Netflix has already announced that the movie will be released sometime in 2024, which means the production process is almost over. Hopefully, we will also see Jamie Foxx returning to the stage with his hilarious brand of comedy pretty soon.

