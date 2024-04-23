Bridgerton Costars Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Holds Hands At Australia Launch Of S3 And Fans Can't Get Enough

Bridgerton love birds will lead Season 3. Stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton recently made a charming appearance at the Australian launch of Bridgerton Season 3. The duo who play lovers in the hit Netflix show are expected to lead the romantic plot of the new season with their on-screen characters.

Therefore, Coughlan and Newton debuted the Season 3 promotions with an intended romantic gesture that left fans enchanted with the Bridgerton lovers’ chemistry.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton tease Season 3 with romance

On Sunday, the Bridgerton Season 3 launched with a glimpse of Nicola Coughlan’s on-screen love story with Luke Newton. The stars stepped in on the red carpet holding hands at Milton Park Country House in Bowral, Australia on April 21.

It was revealed that Season 3 will delve into the blossoming romance between Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, the third eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings, per People. The deliberate gesture was to hint at their on-screen chemistry while they remain close-knit friends off-camera since Season 1.

"We've known each other now five years and people were like, 'What did you do to build the chemistry?' And I'm like, 'Well, we just stopped repressing it, and then it was fine, we didn't have to do anything,'" Coughlan spoke of her poignant romance with her co-star as she looked chic in a black Richard Quinn gown, per a TikTok clip by Elle.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old actress was “excited” to finally share her Season 3 “journey” with the fans.

Nicola’s Penelope Featherington is a witty but warm-hearted girl who fancies Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and shall go to any extent to express her loyalty to him. However, in Season 1, Penelope feels betrayed after Bridgerton promises to protect her but later overhears him expressing disinterest in marrying her.

Fans react to Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s romantic red-carpet stunt

Soon after the pictures and clips from the Season 3 launch event rolled into social media, netizens were bewildered by Coughlan and Newton’s romance and reshared it with thrilling reactions.

Following are some of the fans’ reactions:

Moreover, the Barbie actress shared a post on Instagram unable to contain her excitement for Bridgerton Season 3. “Surprise Oz! Lady Whistledownunder is in town,” the post’s caption announced. Simultaneously, fans took over the comments, undivided on the appreciation for the Bridgerton duo’s chemistry. One fan quipped, “Love u guys, please get married” whereas another remarked, “The hands is for us to go wild innit.” “THEY’RE HOLDING HANDS IM UNWELL 😭😭” a third comment expressed.

Coughlan and Newton’s hyped-up on-screen chemistry had raised doubts about their relationship behind the scenes. However, the co-stars had previously insinuated that they are just close friends with Luke reportedly dating Britain’s Got Talent star Jade Louise Davis until 2023, per Who Magazine.

Bridgerton Season 3 is a small-screen adaptation of Julia Quinn’s fourth novel of her series based on the Bridgerton family, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, per People.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on May 16 followed by Part 2 on June 13.

