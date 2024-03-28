'You Can’t Go And Film' Nicola Coughlan Get Candid About Almost Missing Her Role In Barbie Due To Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan, known for her roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton revealed in a recent interview on The Late Late Show that her Bridgerton filming almost made her miss out on a role in Barbie. Despite this, she later appeared in the Barbie movie as Diplomat Barbie in a cameo role.

Nicola Coughlan reveals she nearly missed her role in Barbie due to Bridgerton

In the March 22 interview on the Irish edition of The Late Late Show, Nicola Coughlan recalled, "I was about to film Bridgerton and Bridgerton were like, ‘You can’t go and film an entire movie, by the way,’” she added “I was like, ‘Yes, that does make sense.’”

Coughlan, 37, shared that Barbie initially hoped for more time from her but eventually offered her a cameo as Diplomat Barbie, which she gladly accepted. She said, "I don’t know what it would have been,” Nicola admitted, “But they were hoping for more time, but then they were like, ‘Do you want to come and do, like, a cameo?’ And I was like, ‘Yes I obviously do.’ I didn’t know that I’d make the cut. I didn’t know they’d put me on a poster. All that was very surprising to me.”

Previously, Coughlan had touched on the dilemma on social media but had not disclosed Bridgerton as the cause of the conflict.

In an Instagram post last July, she expressed "When I found out [Greta Gerwig] wanted to have me be part of @barbiethemovie, and then that I probably wouldn’t be able to make it work because of my schedule I was firstly elated and quickly heartbroken,” the actress further added, “So when I was asked if I wanted to pop into Barbieland even briefly my answer was an immediate, and very emphatic yes.”

Having risen to fame with her role in Derry Girls in 2018, Coughlan's career soared when she joined the cast of Bridgerton in 2020. She has since become known for her portrayal of Penelope Featherington in the hit period drama.

About Nicola Coughlan's upcoming series Big Mood

Besides her role in Bridgerton, Coughlan is starring in the comedy series Big Mood, which she holds close to her heart. She previously told the Irish Mirror, "I'm so insanely proud of it, it’s the most personally invested I’ve ever been in anything that I’ve ever worked on. Because it is written by one of my best friends and it’s got so much meaning behind it. I think it’s so funny.”

The series premieres on March 28 this week on Channel 4.

