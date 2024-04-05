‘I Think Women Just Get My Vibe’: Nicola Coughlan REVEALS Feeling Lucky To Work With Women In Industry

Nicola Coughlan opens up about her experience of sharing the screen with women. The actress feels it is all fun and an enjoyable experience. Different from sharing the space with men. The Bridgerton actress says that she has worked on sets where women predominate throughout her career.

During the premiere of Big Mood, she said in an interview with an entertainment portal, "I really have worked with a lot of women. Derry Girls was predominantly women. Bridgerton, predominantly women. I think women just get my vibe. I'm a girls girl."

What Did Nicola Coughlan Say About The Difference Between Working With Men And Women?

While in a conversation with a news portal, Coughlan said it was different when working with women against men. Speaking of grabbing roles in women-centric environments, the actress said, "I'm like, 'Yay, let me work with you. So, I've actually been very lucky."

On the other hand, Coughlan revealed that she recently worked with a lot of men and shared, "I worked with men recently, actually. "I am someone who has worked with men. It's very brave of me to say, but I have." She added, "But it is a different experience, and it's lovely. It's just different. It's not as lovely as working with women."

ALSO READ: 'You Can’t Go And Film' Nicola Coughlan Get Candid About Almost Missing Her Role In Barbie Due To Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan On The Professional Front

Nicola Coughlan's bag is filled with projects at the moment. While the Tubi series Big Mood is available to stream on Channel 4, the actress gears up for her role in Bridgerton season 3. Coughlan will portray the character of Penelope Featherington, who will check off a lot of gossip.

While the show is based in a male-centric setting, the female characters play great friendships on screen. Coughlan's character will, too, have a love story of her own, as her romance will unfold with Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

Meanwhile, speaking of her latest release, the Irish actress shared some insights into her character. Nicola said, "I didn't have a lot of time to prepare because I was still in Bridgerton for half of this. So I was doing one on the week and one on the weekends. So it was just learning my lines in the car kind of deal. I mean, I did some research on Bipolar disorder. It would've been wild not to, but also knowing that the background of it, but also thinking I need to just make her a real person. She's a woman who, that is a fact of her life, but it's not all of her."

Big Mood was previously available on Channel 4, but for U.S. natives, the series will be streaming on Tubi starting April 19.

ALSO READ: Nicola Coughlan Weight Loss: Explore the Bridgerton Star’s Transformation