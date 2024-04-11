Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer OUT: Penelope And Colin Make A Deal In Friends-To-Lovers Storyline

Bridgerton season 3 trailer is out!

Dearest gentle readers brace yourself for a glimpse at the third season of the period drama. Bridgerton is back with a new love story between Colin and Penelope, this time tackling a friends-to-lovers troupe.

Bridgerton season 3 trailer: hints you may have missed

The new season promises drama, love and romance! Penelope clearly puts her wallflower image behind her and takes center stage. Colin, being a “good friend”, is helping her find a suitor but grows more jealous and concerned over his own feelings.

The trailer shows that Ms Featherington has put Colin on the sidelines for good and is pursuing other suitors—Lord Debling being one of them. Apart from the love triangle between Debling, Pen and Colin, Kathony is still going strong. Fans may also see new storylines unfold this season, including Francesca Bridgerton and the Mondrichs.

The cast reacts to the Bridgerton season 3 trailer

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, and Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, did a live reaction to the trailer. The duo are pumped to be leading the much-anticipated new season.

Reacting to the trailer, Newton said, “I was counting the number of times Colin looked at Penelope longingly in the two and half minutes of the trailer.”

The new Bridgeton leads were also joined by the Queen, played by Golda Rosheuvel, and Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury. They are looking forward to seeing Queen Charlotte continue in the new season.

Bridgerton season 3 will drop in two parts on May 16 and June 13.