Cannes Film Festival 2024: Movies By Oliver Stone, Lou Ye And Michel Hazanavicius Among Titles Added To Official Selection

Cannes Film Festival 2024 is much-awaited by movie lovers!

This spring, the annual international film festival will take place in Cannes, France, from May 14 to May 25. Known for premiering diverse genres of films and documentaries, it brings a fresh batch of content by talented filmmakers. From Oliver Stone to Lou Ye, check out the films, 13 new additions that have made it to the list.

Films that have made Cannes’s official selection

One of the notable additions is Oliver Stone’s documentary Lula, which is based on former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva—his journey from overcoming being imprisoned between 2018 and 2019 to securing his power yet again.

Arnaud Desplechin's Filmlovers returns to the Cannes screen and revisits Paul Dédalus’s character. Dédalus’ other notable works include My Sex Life, How I Got into an Argument, and My Golden Days.

Michel Hazanavicius' first animated feature, The Most Precious of Cargoes, has also made the cut. The story revolves around a baby boy's fate during the Holocaust. He is thrown out of a running train to Auschwitz by his French-Jewish father and found by a childless woodcutter in the forest.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, a film by dissident Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, competes for the prestige honor of Palme d'Or. Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu’s Three Miles to the End of the World is also among the contenders. Lou Ye’s An Unfinished Film is included in the list for a special screening at the festival.

Complete list of new additions

COMPETITION

The Most Precious Of Cargoes

Michel Hazanavicius

Three Miles to the End of the World

Emanuel Parvu

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Mohammad Rasoulof

UN CERTAIN REGARD

When The Light Breaks

Rúnar Rúnarsson

Niki

Céline Sallette 1st film

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis

Vivre, Mourir, Renaitre

Gaël Morel

Maria

Jessica Palud

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Filmlovers! (Spectateurs)

Arnaud Desplechin

Nasty

Tudor Giurgiu

Lula

Oliver Stone

An Unfinished Film

Lou Ye

OUT OF COMPETITION

The Count of Monte Cristo

Alexandre De La Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte