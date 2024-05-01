Bigg Boss 14 started off with some of the most popular TV faces on board. Seasoned participants introduced the contestants Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Sidharth Shukla.

However, despite all the attempts from the makers, it failed to grab ratings. The only saving grace for the reality show became challengers. They entered the glass-walled house after a while but left a mark with their performance.

Among the eight challengers, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan stood out. They tickled the funny bones of the inmates and the audience. Most of the humorous jiffs from Bigg Boss 14 featured Arshi, Rakhi, and Rahul. Here’s a sneak peek into some of the most delightful times from the same.

9 most entertaining moments from Bigg Boss 14

1. Rakhi’s funny curse to the person who threw her bottle

Rakhi left everyone in splits of laughter after one of the contestants threw her bottle into the swimming pool. After asking everyone and getting no clue about who did the misdeed, the actress got angry and ranted about the person behind it. She went on to curse the person to get piles.

2. Rakhi’s makeup talk with Arshi

It so happened that Arshi Khan asked Rakhi not to do any makeup, or the awaam (audience) would get scared. In her response, Rakhi said, "Marr ja (Die). Arshi retorted by stating,, "Tu marr ja, gadd ja zameen ke andar." (You die, and bury yourself).

Rakhi’s facial expressions at the moment made even Arshi laugh out loud. This particular conversation between Rakhi and Arshi became a rage after the social media personality Ronit Ashra mimicked it in his video.

3. Rakhi took pheras with Rahul

Rakhi was often heard telling Rahul Vaidya that they make an ideal couple. In one of the episodes, she stunned everyone by taking pheras (wedding rounds) with him. The actress also invented some unique and comic wedding vows.

4. Rakhi made Abhinav drape her saree

Rakhi’s fondness for Abhinav Shukla was evident throughout her stint on the show. In one scene, she demanded the actor drape her saree. Abhinav went on to take up the task, did the first few drapes, and left the end part of the ensemble on her head. She started behaving like a mannequin and later took Sonali’s help to wear the outfit.

5. Rakhi got irked by Aly's remark

Aly Goni was seen pulling Rakhi’s legs several times on the show. He once called the television personality an aunty. Though Rakhi got pissed off by his comment, Aly, along with Rahul and Arshi, kept on laughing at her.

6. Rakhi farted on camera while mopping the floor

Rakhi got exhausted after mopping the floor, brooming the entire house, and making the beds. While talking to Bigg Boss, she said she was about to faint after doing all the household chores. Taking the viewers by surprise, the actress then lay on the table and farted.

She didn’t stop there and went on to make a funny apology about the incident. The dancing queen stated that three paranthas got digested.

7. Rakhi's comment left everyone including Salman in splits

During a discussion on duck task in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rakhi narrated the incident where Nikki broke her duck's 'mundi' (face) to host Salman Khan in such a way that it made him laugh out loud. Even Aly and Rahul couldn’t control their laughter.

8. Rahul’s punchlines



Though Rahul Mahajan maintained a low profile inside the house, his funny, chucklesome exchanges with housemates and snarky altercations with Rakhi couldn’t stop him from getting into the spotlight. Despite being there for a short time, he did leave an impression, especially with his antics during the duck task.

9. Abhinav Shukla's shayaris

Abhinav was usually viewed for his calm and composed nature on the show. However, at times, he did showcase his different side and cracked up everyone with his one-liners and poetry. By the end, the actor became one of the strongest players inside the house. Unfortunately, he got eliminated last week.

More about Bigg Boss 14

The 14th installment of Bigg Boss premiered in 2020. The show kicked off with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik among others as original contestants.

Though it is now viewed as a successful season, it only picked up the pace when challengers stepped in and took the baton. Bigg Boss 14 saw Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, and Kashmera Shah joining in as challengers later. The season ended with Rubina lifting the trophy.

