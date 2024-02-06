Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Reveal New Suits For Bullseye and Charlie Cox's Titular Hero; Deets Inside

The excitement surrounding Marvel's upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again has reached a new high with leaked set photos and videos giving fans a tantalizing glimpse into what's in store for the titular hero and his adversaries. As anticipation builds for this highly anticipated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), let's delve into the latest revelations and what they could mean for the series.

Latest reveals from the set of Daredevil: Born Again, as the leaked images gain attraction

Daredevil: Born Again marks a significant milestone for Marvel Studios as it brings back Charlie Cox's beloved portrayal of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, into the MCU fold. Alongside Cox, the series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, alongside other familiar faces from the Daredevil universe.

The journey to bring Daredevil back to screens hasn't been without its challenges, however. Production faced a setback in September 2023, prompting Marvel Studios to undergo a creative overhaul. Yet, with the series now back on track under the leadership of showrunner Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, excitement is once again brewing among fans.

Amid constant leaks from the set, a recent major reveal on Twitter from Just Jared (via @DDevilUpdates Twitter handle) has set fandoms buzzing. The leaked photos and videos showcase Wilson Bethel's return as Bullseye, sporting a striking new suit, as well as Charlie Cox's Daredevil donning an updated costume. Another image by @LachesisHD captures a pivotal moment as Bullseye appears to be taking aim at someone before Daredevil intervenes, hinting at intense confrontations to come.

Advertisement

What to expect from Daredevil: Born Again, amid the leak of set pictures

One of the most intriguing aspects teased by the leaked set photos is the fate of beloved characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Initially, rumors swirled regarding their absence from the series, leading to speculation that their roles may have been sidelined or even eliminated entirely. However, the return of actors Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll as Foggy and Karen, respectively, has quelled some fears while igniting new ones.

The latest images hint at the potential demise of these characters, with Bullseye's presence suggesting a looming threat to their safety. The three-episode arc rumored for both Bullseye and Karen only adds to the suspense, leaving fans on edge as they await confirmation of their favorite characters' fates. Another standout reveal from the set photos is Wilson Bethel's return as Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye.

Sporting a striking blue/navy costume reminiscent of his comic book counterpart, Bullseye cuts a formidable figure poised to wreak havoc on Daredevil and his allies. The blurry images hint at a pivotal showdown between Bullseye and our titular hero, setting the stage for intense confrontations and high-stakes battles. While the specifics of Bullseye's role in the series remain shrouded in mystery, his presence promises to raise the stakes and challenge Daredevil in ways he has never faced before.

Vincent D'Onofrio's reprisal of his role as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, adds another layer of intrigue to "Daredevil: Born Again." Set photos hint at Fisk's ambitious bid for power as he vies for the role of mayor of New York City, setting the stage for a political and personal showdown with Daredevil. The adaptation of Charles Soule's storyline promises to delve into Fisk's Machiavellian schemes and his quest to assert dominance over the city.

Advertisement

As leaks continue to surface, the production team has stepped up efforts to maintain secrecy surrounding Daredevil: Born Again. Recent photos from the set reveal crew members strategically deploying black banners and sheets to shield filming locations from prying eyes. With an expected release on Disney+ in 2025, Daredevil: Born Again promises to be a thrilling addition to the MCU. Spanning 18 episodes divided into two halves, the series is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of action, drama, and intrigue.