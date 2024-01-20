Daredevil Born Again: MCU Project Restarts Production After Long Hiatus As Studio Hopes To Keep Echo's Momentum Alive

Marvel Studios is stepping into 2024 with a renewed focus on its television shows, and the spotlight is now on the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. After the success of Echo, a crime series featuring the Indigenous and deaf anti-heroine Maya Lopez, the studio is gearing up for the resurrection of Daredevil's story, which is set to restart production on Monday after a hiatus.

Rebuilding with familiar faces

Philip Silvera, known for his role as stunt and fight coordinator in the Netflix version of Daredevil, has returned to the project as the stunt coordinator and second unit director. This move underscores the significant changes Born Again has undergone, shifting from a legal procedural to embracing the gritty and violent tone reminiscent of its earlier acclaimed series.

The decision also emphasizes returning to street-level heroics, minimizing the reliance on elaborate and costly visual effects. Daredevil faced a pause in production in New York due to the writers' and actors’ strike over the summer. Marvel executives took this opportunity to reassess the series, leading to a change in creative direction.

With the addition of writer Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, known for their work on Netflix's Marvel show The Punisher and Loki's season two, respectively, the series is now set on a new path.

Advertisement

Familiar faces and exciting additions

The cast includes familiar faces like Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, reprising their roles as Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Kingpin/Wilson Fisk from the Netflix series. Jon Bernthal is also making a return as the vigilante known as The Punisher.

Rumors suggest that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson might reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, enriching Daredevil's supporting cast. The series will not follow the traditional 18-episode format but will align with the original Netflix model of shorter episode counts, maintaining a focus on quality storytelling.

ALSO READ: Did The Marvels really flop? Evaluating MCU's latest offering's box office and lukewarm reception

Echo’s impact: A halo effect for Marvel

Echo, Marvel's recent crime series, surpassed expectations by claiming the number-one spot on both Disney+ and Hulu. The show's unique characteristics and the compelling performance of Alaqua Cox as the lead have kept it in the spotlight. Echo's success has not only benefited itself but also had a positive ripple effect on Marvel's Daredevil seasons one and two, Hawkeye, and Punisher season one, drawing in a larger audience.

Marvel is not stopping here; the success of Echo has fueled the studio's interest in expanding its street-level heroes. Already in the early stages of development, Marvel is exploring new ideas to further enrich its diverse superhero universe. As Daredevil: Born Again resumes production, fans can anticipate a fresh take on the beloved character in the evolving Marvel television landscape.

ALSO READ: Was Daredevil the victim of Thanos' snap? MCU's echo accidentally reveals