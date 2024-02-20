Will David Tennant Return To The MCU As Killgrave? Actor Reveals

David Tennant is considering returning as Killgrave from Netflix's Jessica Jones, a villain that Krysten Ritter's character faced in the show. With Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin confirmed to return to the MCU, fans have expressed a strong demand for Tennant's Killgrave return.

David Tennant reveals if he would return to the MCU

During the red carpet of the 2024 BAFTAs, David Tennant expressed his desire to CoveredGeekly to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Killgrave, despite the villain's death in Jessica Jones' first season. He suggested that Killgrave could be reintroduced in future MCU movies and shows through the multiverse or a retcon, highlighting his love for the character.

He stated, “I’d love to do Kilgrave again, yeah Kilgrave would be great. Yeah, that would be good wouldn’t it?! I mean… he did very much get his neck broken, he was very dead. But never say never in the Marvel Universe.”

ALSO READ: Daredevil Born Again: MCU Project Restarts Production After Long Hiatus As Studio Hopes To Keep Echo's Momentum Alive

Tennant may return to the MCU as Killgrave, but it would be a few years away. Daredevil: Born Again is the only MCU series with a connection to the character, originating from Netflix's The Defenders Saga. Jon Bernthal's Punisher will also return, with more Netflix characters confirmed or rumored to return.

Krysten Ritter has hinted at a return as Jessica Jones, possibly partnering with Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. Tennant's Killgrave could return to the series, ending Jessica's arc and launching a new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series for Ritter to headline. Killgrave's best role would be to face Jessica Jones again before taking on a larger role.

Advertisement

Rumors suggest that Spider-Man 4 may feature Daredevil and other street-level heroes facing Kingpin, with Tennant's Killgrave potentially appearing as part of a villain team. Killgrave could also appear in multiple MCU projects if Tennant returns. It remains to be seen if Tennant's wish to return as Killgrave in the MCU will be fulfilled.

Krysten Ritter teases a return to the MCU

Netflix's Jessica Jones star, Krysten Ritter has hinted at the character's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Daredevil: Born Again production resumes. Since the Netflix Defenders shows were added to Disney+'s timeline, speculation has been surrounding the reintegration of former productions into MCU canon. Many hope Daredevil: Born Again's story will clarify whether the Defenders and Jessica Jones are part of MCU canon.

Ritter teased her MCU return on her Instagram story, wearing a shirt worn by Jessica in one of the show's episodes. The caption, "If you know, you know," suggests that Ritter is hinting at Jessica's long-awaited MCU return.

The timing of her post is certainly interesting given that the upcoming MCU show, Daredevil: Born Again, began filming in the same month. This coincidental timing has led to speculation that Ritter will return in the 2025 show. While this speculation is expected, it remains the case that Daredevil: Born Again's story would logically suit a return for Ritter as Jessica Jones. The ending of Marvel Studios' Echo featured D'Onofrio's Kingpin being notably intrigued by New York's mayoral race, which could see the villain become a legitimate power in the city in Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil, a hero with a history with Kingpin, would want to take down Fisk. Matt Murdock's legal background could show him battling Fisk on two fronts. Daredevil would contact Jessica Jones, a superpowered private investigator, to uncover Kingpin's illicit activities. This would provide an opportunity for Jessica Jones' MCU revival without overshadowing Daredevil: Born Again's story with Ritter's return.

ALSO READ: Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Reveal New Suits For Bullseye and Charlie Cox's Titular Hero; Deets Inside