Dave Bautista's Upcoming Action Flick Trap House Adds New Members To Cast; See Who Made It To The List

Actors from Jumanji, Star Trek, Avatar, etc., join the stellar cast of Trap House!

Dave Bautista has proven his mettle as an actor in films like Guardians of the Galaxies, Dune, and Spector. Now, he is starring in a new action flick, Trap House. The list of cast members joining Bautista on this venture has been revealed and includes Jack Champion and Sophia Lillis, among others.

The new faces to join Trap House

Avatar: The Way of Water actor Jack Champion will be joining the cast along with IT fame Sophia Lilis. Mexican actress Kate del Castillo will also appear in the film. Better Call Saul’s Tony Dalton, Gossip Girl alum Whitney Peak, and Bobby Cannavale from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle are the other cast members.

Inde Navarrette from 13 Reasons Why, Senior Year’s Zaire Adams, and Star Trek: Discovery’s actor Blu del Barrio will join the Dune star for Trap House.

More about Trap House

It seems like talking about this film will require serious name-dropping of iconic films. Apart from the cast, the people behind the camera also have quite a credibility. The script is written by Fast and Furious creators Gary Scott Thompson and Tom O’Connor.

Trap House will be directed by Michael Dowse and produced by members of multiple production houses. Marc Goldberg, Sarah Gabriel of Signature Films, Michael Pruss, Todd Lundbohm of 828 Production, and Rebecca Feuer of Scott Free Productions will produce it, with Ridley Scott as the executive producer.



What's the premise of the Dave Bautista starrer Trap House?

The name Trap House precisely describes the movie! It follows an undercover DEA agent and his partner who try to solve robberies conducted by their rebellious teenagers under their noses. Teenage thieves use their parents' intel and tactics to commit robberies.

It's a classic cat-and-mouse chase and seems like a hysterical and exciting watch!