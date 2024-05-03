Met Gala: What Rule Did Billie Eilish Break Along With Halle Bailey, Elle Fanning And Maya Hawke

Met Gala 2024 is in a couple of days. Being one of the most prestigious and glamorous fashion events it certainly follows some strict rules. The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6, in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year the show is called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

From many Hollywood A-listers to famous fashion designers, it’s a star-studded event. It's hosted by the chairwoman of the gala, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with famous faces usually co-chairing the event. The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs are Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya. While it’s definitely an event some keep waiting for, it also has some very strict rules for celebrities to follow. And, one of them is no phone allowed there.

Billie Eilish broke one particular Met Gala rule

The Met Gala is one of the most exclusive events in the fashion calendar, where glamour and celebrity come together in a night of spectacle and fundraising. Since 2015, a rule has been in place that prohibits attendees from taking personal photos during the event. This policy, imposed by Vogue, aims to reduce distractions and screen time during the Gala, ensuring that celebrities remain focused on the event and its purpose.

Despite the Met Gala's strict no-selfie policy, there has been a consistent trend of celebrities breaking this rule. The bathroom seems to be a favorite spot for these covert photo sessions. Every year since the policy's introduction, at least one celebrity has been caught posting a photo from inside the event, often from the bathroom.

Last year, it was pop sensation Billie Eilish who decided to bend the rules. She took a photo in the bathroom and posted it to her Instagram Story, dressed in a gothic all-black outfit. Eilish's photo included Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, and Halle Bailey, all dressed in white.

Eilish appeared poking fun at the "No smoking, no vaping" sign on the mirror, by including the no smoking emoji in her caption. Back in 2017, Kylie Jenner's bathroom selfie with a large group of celebrities became an internet sensation. This photo spread quickly across social media.

Last year's theme honored the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The event celebrated Lagerfeld's impact on fashion and raised funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Some other weird rules to follow at the Met Gala event

The Met Gala, a night synonymous with outrageous fashion and A-list celebrities, boasts a rich history dating back to 1948. What began as a fundraising event has morphed into a cultural phenomenon, shrouded in secrecy and guided by time-honored traditions.

While much of the Gala's allure comes from its glitzy red carpet and high-profile attendees, the event is also known for its strict set of rules and traditions.

While the Met Gala red carpet is a photographer's paradise, capturing the essence of the evening on your own phone is strictly prohibited. A 2015 rule aimed to curb celebrity social media indulgence, stating that "the use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala."

The Met Gala, known for its extravagant fashion and celebrity attendees, also has a strict rule against smoking on the premises. This may come as a surprise considering a 2017 incident where celebrities like Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson were photographed smoking in the bathroom. Those bathroom breaks with cigarettes sparked outrage from board members and donors. One donor reportedly called it "disrespectful to the art collection." Following these complaints, a clear message was sent. According to Page Six, invitations for the 2018 Met Gala explicitly stated that "smoking is illegal in the museum."

In 2018, a new rule was introduced that set an age limit for attendees. According to this rule, anyone under the age of 18 could no longer attend the event. A spokesperson for the Met Gala confirmed the change and explained that the event was not considered appropriate for those under 18.

The Met Gala isn't just about the dazzling fashion on the red carpet. Following the star-studded arrivals, guests are treated to a lavish dinner. But behind the scenes, the menu goes through careful curation to ensure a smooth and glamorous evening for everyone. According to The New York Post, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has a say in what doesn't make it to the Met Gala dinner plate. A former Vogue employee shared that parsley is banned because it can get stuck in people's teeth, leading to awkward situations. Similarly, onions and garlic are off the list to prevent bad breath, which would be unwelcome at such a high-profile event. Bruschetta, a dish often served as an appetizer, is also excluded to avoid the risk of food spills on the elaborate gowns and suits worn by the attendees. In 2016, model Karlie Kloss had her floor-length white gown transformed into a mini dress for the after-party. This alteration had to be made after someone spilled red wine on her dress.

