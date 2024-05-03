'I Didn't Even Want To Do It Anymore': Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Her Finale Performance On Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke is shedding more light on her departure from the show after an impressive 26 seasons. Burke, a two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner, last graced the ballroom floor in Season 31 alongside weatherman Sam Champion.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans, the 39-year-old dancer revealed a surprising detail about her final appearance. While fans might expect a graceful farewell for such a long-standing pro, Burke admitted that her final dance on the Season 31 finale wasn't guaranteed. She stated it required a fight, implying some level of disagreement with the show's producers.

Cheryl Burke discusses her exit from dancing with the stars

Longtime Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) professional dancer Cheryl Burke recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes discussions regarding her farewell from the show. After 26 seasons, Burke decided to step away from the competition, but her departure wasn't without its complications. She explained that she and her team had to "fight" for a proper send-off, suggesting that it wasn't a simple or expected process.

Burke revealed on her podcast, Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans, that securing a proper send-off dance required significant effort. She said, "It was a fight that my team had to really put their foot down and basically put everything into perspective for them." The resistance she faced surprised her.

She mentioned that the opportunity for a farewell dance should have been a given, considering her long-standing commitment since 2005. But the process felt like an uphill battle, leaving her frustrated and questioning her place in the show’s final season.

Burke described the lead-up to her farewell dance as less than enthusiastic from the show's executives. “What's interesting leading up to it, it was almost like I didn't even want to do it anymore because I can tell that it wasn't necessarily their idea,” she said.

Despite the challenging circumstances of her departure, Burke made it clear that her decision to leave was voluntary. However, she also admitted that she had been hoping for a promotion that she and her team knew was unlikely to happen. Burke has found a positive path forward. She is focused on maintaining her sobriety and has found a creative outlet through her podcast.

"I’d say personally, I’m in the best headspace that I’ve ever been," she shared, noting that she's comfortable with her choice to leave the world of Dancing with the Stars behind. She even admitted that she doesn't think she'd "ever want to perform on the show again." Burke concluded her podcast episode by reflecting on her journey. She explained that once she stepped away from Dancing with the Stars, she could "really see it for what it is," and that realization was difficult to accept.

After the episode, Burke made it clear that she would no longer discuss the matter, except when asking guests about their experiences on Dancing with the Stars.

Cheryl Burke addressed backlash over past DWTS comments

Recently Burke addressed the controversy surrounding her comments about the show on the Amy & T.J. podcast. After opening up about her departure from the popular reality series in 2022, Burke faced backlash from fans. Now, she's speaking out to clarify her remarks and express her ongoing support for the show.

Addressing the backlash on her own podcast, Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, Burke said, "I'm human. It still affects me." She admitted that, despite her efforts to avoid negativity, the critical comments still get to her.

Burke explained that talking about her experience on Dancing with the Stars has been therapeutic for her and an essential part of her sobriety journey. She emphasized that she holds no grudges against the show and that discussing her past is her way of processing and moving forward. "If I were bitter, I'd be silent," she noted.

She explained that, for her, discussing her journey is a way to release it and that it doesn't imply she's stuck in it. Burke said, “You cannot run away from your past.”

Despite the mixed reactions to her comments, Burke clarified that she has nothing but love for Dancing with the Stars. Burke said she would always be a fan of the show and that her affection for it wouldn't change, regardless of any disagreements or misunderstandings. “I will always be Dancing with the Stars’ number one fan. That's never going to go away,” she shared.

Additionally, she discussed her feelings about not being invited to a tribute for the show's late head judge, Len Goodman, on an April 16th episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast. Burke suggested that her absence might be related to her ongoing work with iHeartRadio and her podcast.

