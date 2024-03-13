DC Young Fly, Issa Rae and ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Joined The List Of Early Winners At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards
Early winners at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards feature DC Young Fly, Issa Rae, and 'A Black Lady Sketch Show,' alongside notable artists like Usher, H.E.R., and Megan Thee Stallion.
Kleo Thompson hosted the 2024 NAACP Virtual Image Awards and announced some early winners, including DC Young Fly, Issa Rae, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.
Young Fly bagged two awards at the second of three-night events. He was awarded the Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition for Celebrity Squares and Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast for The 85 South Show. Issa Rae, a three-time NAACP Award winner, won again this year for her voiceover of Spider-Women in the Oscar-nominated animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Who else joined the list of NAACP Image Awards winners?
While Rae received the best voice-over for a film, Kyla Pratt won for voicing Penny in the TV series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. A Black Lady Sketch Show won the Best Variety Show award after its third nomination at NAACP. It’s a sketch comedy created by Robin Thede, which received 16 Emmy nominations and four wins for directing and editing. The show concluded after four successful seasons.
Singer-songwriter Her and rapper Meghan Thee Stallion are also among the winners. The former won the title of Outstanding Female Artist alongside Usher, who won it for Best Male Artist. Meghan received the Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song award for her song Cobra.
These winners were announced on the second night of the NAACP Virtual Award, which featured Dreka Gates, EJ Williams, Judge Mablean, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Taja V. Simpson as presenters.
Complete list of winners
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
DC Young Fly – Celebrity Squares
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
Wild ‘N Out
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Children’s Program
Gracie’s Corner
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series
Leslie Jones – The Daily Show After The Cut
Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama
Doggyland
Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
I Was a Soul Train Dancer
Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)
The After
Outstanding Short Form (Animated)
Lil’ Ruby
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)
Issa Rae – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams
Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form
Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast
Outstanding Podcast – Scripted Series
Yes We Cannabis
Outstanding Arts, Sports and Entertainment Podcast
Here’s The Thing
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean
Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast
Black Money Tree
Outstanding International Song
Me & U – Tems
Outstanding Jazz Album
Brand New Life – Brandee Younger
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
All Yours – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
How We Roll – Ciara feat. Chris Brown
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Sensational – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Producers
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps
Outstanding Male Artist
Good Good – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker
Outstanding Female Artist
The Journey – H.E.R.
Outstanding New Artist
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
Cobra – Megan Thee Stallion
Outstanding Album
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
The New Brownies’ Book – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Rootless– Krystle Zara Appiah