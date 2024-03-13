DC Young Fly, Issa Rae and ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Joined The List Of Early Winners At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Kleo Thompson hosted the 2024 NAACP Virtual Image Awards and announced some early winners, including DC Young Fly, Issa Rae, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Young Fly bagged two awards at the second of three-night events. He was awarded the Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition for Celebrity Squares and Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast for The 85 South Show. Issa Rae, a three-time NAACP Award winner, won again this year for her voiceover of Spider-Women in the Oscar-nominated animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Who else joined the list of NAACP Image Awards winners?

While Rae received the best voice-over for a film, Kyla Pratt won for voicing Penny in the TV series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. A Black Lady Sketch Show won the Best Variety Show award after its third nomination at NAACP. It’s a sketch comedy created by Robin Thede, which received 16 Emmy nominations and four wins for directing and editing. The show concluded after four successful seasons.

Singer-songwriter Her and rapper Meghan Thee Stallion are also among the winners. The former won the title of Outstanding Female Artist alongside Usher, who won it for Best Male Artist. Meghan received the Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song award for her song Cobra.

These winners were announced on the second night of the NAACP Virtual Award, which featured Dreka Gates, EJ Williams, Judge Mablean, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Taja V. Simpson as presenters.

Advertisement

Complete list of winners

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

DC Young Fly – Celebrity Squares

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Wild ‘N Out

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Children’s Program

Gracie’s Corner

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Leslie Jones – The Daily Show After The Cut

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Doggyland

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

I Was a Soul Train Dancer

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

The After

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

Lil’ Ruby

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Issa Rae – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast

Outstanding Podcast – Scripted Series

Yes We Cannabis

Outstanding Arts, Sports and Entertainment Podcast

Here’s The Thing

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean

Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast

Black Money Tree

Outstanding International Song

Me & U – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album

Brand New Life – Brandee Younger

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

All Yours – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

How We Roll – Ciara feat. Chris Brown

Advertisement

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Sensational – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Producers

Advertisement

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Male Artist

Good Good – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker

Outstanding Female Artist

The Journey – H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Cobra – Megan Thee Stallion

Outstanding Album

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

The New Brownies’ Book – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Rootless– Krystle Zara Appiah