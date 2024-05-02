Kubera: Nagarjuna’s intriguing first glimpse is all about suspense; fans can't wait for the Dhanush starrer

Dhanush is all set to play the lead role in director Sekhar Kammula’s next film Kubera. The bilingual movie also features King Nagarjuna Akkineni in a leading role with the makers unveiling the actor’s first look from the film.

The 51-second-long intriguing glimpse of the actor showcases Nagarjuna walking away from a truck filled with currency notes. As it is raining around him, he walks away holding an umbrella only for him to see a Rs 500 note all wet on the floor. He walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile while mysteriously smiling in the end.

Check out the official first look featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni from the Dhanush-led film Kubera

Check out what fans have to say about the first look: