Kubera: Nagarjuna’s intriguing first glimpse is all about suspense; fans can't wait for the Dhanush starrer

The makers of the upcoming Dhanush starrer flick with director Sekhar Kammula unveils an intriguing first look at Nagarjuna Akkineni’s character. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on May 02, 2024  |  08:21 PM IST |  492
Kubera: Nagarjuna's first look creates suspense; fans can't wait for the Dhanush starrer
Kubera: Nagarjuna's first look creates suspense; fans can't wait for the Dhanush starrer (PC: Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, X)

Dhanush is all set to play the lead role in director Sekhar Kammula’s next film Kubera. The bilingual movie also features King Nagarjuna Akkineni in a leading role with the makers unveiling the actor’s first look from the film.

The 51-second-long intriguing glimpse of the actor showcases Nagarjuna walking away from a truck filled with currency notes. As it is raining around him, he walks away holding an umbrella only for him to see a Rs 500 note all wet on the floor. He walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile while mysteriously smiling in the end.

Check out the official first look featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni from the Dhanush-led film Kubera


Check out what fans have to say about the first look:

 




Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: YouTube (Aditya Music)
Advertisement

Latest Articles