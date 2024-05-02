Tyra Banks Reveals She Never Drank Alcohol Until Her 50th Birthday: ‘I Was Like, This Is Nasty’

Tyra Banks, a well-known American model, television personality, producer, writer, and actress,. In an exclusive interview with Janine Rubenstein for PEOPLE, she shared that she just turned 50 and had a big birthday party in Australia. She lives there with her boyfriend and her 8-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex, Erik Asla.

The supermodel tells PEOPLE that she was excited for the milestone birthday, but celebrating with a drink “wasn’t worth it.”

“I could not wait to be 50,” says Banks. “I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self. I like to challenge misconceptions about aging by saying, ‘Child, I’m 50!’”

She further added, “My mom and my best friend surprised me there, and it was so magical,” Banks continues. “We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time! It wasn’t worth it. I was like, ‘This is nasty!’”

Tyra Banks makes a surprising revelation about herself

Tyra Banks shared that she's let go of certain expectations and is embracing her age. She encourages women to do the same. Banks now prioritizes comfort in her wardrobe, though she never cared much about clothes. But she always liked wearing black and owns 12 black blazers from the fast fashion brand Zara.

She recalled a recent visit to a casino to meet friends. At this casino, people must show their ID to get through security. Banks said there was an older gentleman next to her, very old, maybe 99 years old. The security guard told them both to go ahead without checking their IDs. Banks was surprised and said, "That's 50." She asked the security guard if he wasn't going to check her ID. He replied, "No, girl, you're good."

Tyra Banks talks about what advice she would give her younger self

As an advice for her younger. Banks said that she wishes she was not preoccupied with romantic relationships, spending most of her time trying to please men and going above and beyond for them.

In a brutal revelation, she said “In my twenties, I wish I knew that he wasn't worth it,” she says. “Like, why are you tripping? Why are you looking at his phone when you go to the bathroom? Why are you calling your friend and being like, ‘I broke up with him’ 15 times. What the hell? I wish I would've known that he isn't worth nothing and he's going to be trying to slide into your DMs 25 years later. I wish I would've known that. It would've saved a lot of time.”

