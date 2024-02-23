Euphoria's Colman Domingo Remembers Late Co-Star Angus Cloud; Reveals He Was 'Going To Be A Very Strong Part' Of Season 3

Colman Domingo remembers his co-star from Euphoria, the late Angus Cloud. While in a conversation with Vanity Fair, Domingo revealed that it was a bad time for the Euphoria cast after learning about the death of Cloud, who was aged 25. The Line actor played the character of Fezco in the popular series. Shortly after Cloud's death, the Euphoria team members also lost one of their producers, Kevin Turen.

In the interview, Domingo shared, "I'm sure it affected not only the creation of season 3, because [Angus] was going to be a very strong part of it, but it's... I don't know. We came together as a cast many times to grieve, to mourn, to laugh, and to enjoy all the things we know about Angus."

How Did Colman Domingo Feel About Angus Cloud?

Domingo confessed to Vanity Fair that he was quite fond of Cloud. He said, "He was a wild one. I love him. He was a wild little brother. He was just sweet and funny and warm and odd at the same time. And I love people like that." He continued, "If you're not a little off, I have no business with you. You got to be a little off to be up in my life. He was all those things."

Advertisement

The Color Purple star also shared how they lost an important part of their team with the late producer Kevin Turen. He shared, "Then we lost Kevin, one of our producers. So we've had some losses. I know that Sam [Levinson] is conscious of that, and so I think it really helps to reexamine the work."

He added, "We need to always not just ride on our laurels of, 'Oh, we've had a hit show. We've won Emmys,' stuff like that. But he's always wanting to redefine and say, 'Why are we doing this? Why? Like really.' And I think it's a great question. Why exactly are we doing this?"

ALSO READ: Mother of George Floyd's Daughter Calls Out Tom Sandoval For Insensitive Comparison To His Cheating Scandal; DETAILS

Colman Domingo Being Nominated For Oscars 2024

Colman Domingo received an Oscar nomination for his movie Rustin. The actor is nominated for the Best Actor category amongst some strong contenders, including Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, and Paul Giamatti, amongst others. Domingo revealed what former President Barack Obama said to the actor after his name appeared on the nominations list.

Obama said, “Colman! Congratulations! Enjoy this moment. Enjoy every step of this. It’s a wonderful thing. Have fun.” Domingo confirmed his return in season 3 of Euphoria.

ALSO READ: Wendy Williams Gets Emotional During Reunion With Blac Chyna; Takes Off Wig To Reveal Her Actual Hair