Mother of George Floyd's Daughter Calls Out Tom Sandoval For Insensitive Comparison To His Cheating Scandal; DETAILS

Tom Sandoval is called out by Roxie Washington, who shares a daughter with the late George Floyd, for comparing his scandal to the latter's murder. While in an interview with the New York Times, the Vanderpump Rules star's comments not only offended the audience but also Floyd's close ones. Sandoval linked his words to the cheating scandal where he was caught having an affair with Raquel Leviss while still dating Ariana Madix.

In his interview, Sandoval said, "I'm not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?"

Roxie Washington's Reaction To Sandoval's Comments

Tom Sandoval offended Washington with his remarks following the interview. The latter went on to say that while Sandoval and Ariana Madix were alive, it was George who had to go through the torture and got killed. Hence, there can be no comparison between the two.

Washington said, "Even though I'm not familiar with Scandoval, Tom's a grown-ass man who's just gone through a breakup—not a child -- like her daughter, whose dad isn't coming home." She further added, "Tom needs to go repeat that "dumb s***" in a mirror."

Additionally, some of the fans on X criticized Sandoval. One of the users wrote, "Tom Sandoval doing a cold plunge: I'm not a historian, really. But do you think, in a weird way, it's a little bit the same as dying on the Titanic?" While another user said, Tom Sandoval was not supposed to be this famous. At MOST he should be a guy that a handful of women across LA have saved in their phones as "Mustache Tom DO NOT ANSWER."

Tom Sandoval's Response To The Backlash

After a backlash from the audience, the Vanderpump Rules star took to his Instagram story to clarify what he said in the interview. He wrote, "My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed."

Sandoval was in a nine-year-long relationship with Ariana Madix before he was caught cheating on her with Raquel Leviss.

