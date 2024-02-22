Wendy Williams Gets Emotional During Reunion With Blac Chyna; Takes Off Wig To Reveal Her Actual Hair

Wendy Williams, who is currently going through treatment for her alcohol addiction, opened up in front of Blac Chyna, getting emotional from the reunion. The Lifetime docu-series based on the TV presenter's tough parts of life is set to release on February 24, showcasing some bitter truths about Williams's life.

In a clip from Where Is Wendy Williams? The former TV host is seen conversing with Blac, where she removes her wig to show her real hair. The adult movie actress told Wendy, "You've always been honest with me and put me in my place in the most motherly, kind way."

Wendy Williams and Blac Chyna have been friends for the past many years, especially after Williams went through a divorce with Kevin Hunter. The two soon mended their bond after hitting a rough patch in 2020.

Wendy Williams And Blac Chyna's Emotional Talks

Wendy Williams cried in front of Blac Chyna after the actress went to meet the former talk show host. The duo had a very heartfelt conversation in which Chyna, too, opened up about dealing with substance abuse in the past and revealed that she was there for Williams.

She said, "That's why I love you so much because even when I was going through my darkest times, you never used that against me." She added, "That's how you know that the love is genuine, and it's always going to be there. And I'm going to always be here for you, straight up."

Where Is Wendy Williams?

The Lifetime documentary series on the life of Wendy Williams will premiere on February 24 at 8 p.m. The show will cover the trying times of the former talk show host while she was dealing with alcohol issues and battling Graves’ disease. The series will pick up the parts of Wendy’s life from 2022 until April 2023, prior to her admitting herself to the cognitive issues center for treatment.

It will also capture the moments of Williams’ family members and their interviews about dealing with the former’s health and addictions. The show will be available to watch on Lifetime’s app as well as on Hulu Live TV, Philo, and Sling.

