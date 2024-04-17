'Everyone Knows I Am 49': Sarah Paulson Reveals She Does Not 'Shoot' Anything On Her Face To Escape Aging

On April 16, Sarah Paulson got candid about her age and how she was aging, in a conversation with her close friend Pedro Pascal, in a new interview with Interview Magazine. Paulson is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Paulson began her acting career starring in the television series American Gothic (1995–1996) and Jack & Jill (1999–2001). She played Harriet Hayes in the comedy-drama series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006–2007), and supporting roles in such films as What Women Want (2000), Down with Love (2003), and The Spirit (2008). On Broadway, she appeared in a revival of Tennessee Williams' play The Glass Menagerie in 2005, and originated the role of Lisa Morrison in Donald Margulies's play Collected Stories in 2010.

Sarah Paulson shared her thoughts on using fillers

Sarah Paulson boldly stated her age mid-interview, and while Pedro Pascal who is also 49 skirted the mention saying he's not happy to mention his age, Paulson dove into her thoughts on aging.

"Well, since I don’t shoot anything into my face at this particular juncture, I imagine everyone knows I’m 49," she said.

Paulson, who is currently headlining the play Appropriate, went on to say that her current role is probably what's going to age her skin faster than anything. Despite Pascal telling her that theater will keep her young, she vehemently disagreed.

"If there’s anything that’s going to age me rapidly, it’s going back to the theater," she said, adding, "Sometimes I’m backstage doing this play, Appropriate, and I’m thinking, 'Wow, I’m making these facial expressions multiple times a day all day for months on end. I’ve never had those lines in between my eyebrows.' Well, I expect when I’m done with this play, they’ll be there permanently."

Throughout the interview, Paulson and Pascal reminisced about their long friendship, but Paulson noted that she couldn't recall the moment that they actually met. Pascal joked that it was because they were in a group during that fateful moment.

"People will be shocked to know that you didn’t stand out in this particular group at this time," Paulson joked.

Despite her jokes about where the friendship started, Paulson has a lot of love for her Paul. She told Esquire in April 2023 about the early days of Pascal's acting career, when he had come to New York to make it big and she helped him out because he was living the life of a struggling actor. Literally.

"He's talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself," Paulson told the outlet.

At the time, he had only booked a few small roles, and he was on the verge of giving up on his dream of becoming an actor. But Pascal had found a core group of friends, including Paulson, who helped carry him through the tough times.

"I died so many deaths," Pascal said, adding, "My vision of it was that if I didn't have some major exposure by the time I was twenty-nine years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to [acting], and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go."

Sarah Paulson responded to everyone saying she looks just like Adele

Fans have long said Sarah Paulson and Adele look alike. In 2020, in an interview, the actress said she was flattered by the comparison, even if people left off the compliment she really wanted.

There were numerous comments like those all over social media, and of course, the American Horror Story actress came across them. While speaking to EW Live, Paulson said she was first confused about why her name was trending, joking, "I was on Twitter and I just happened to be scrolling through and it said Sarah Paulson is trending." She recalled, "I was like, 'Wait, what? Did I die? What happened?'"

But, she acknowledged that the comparison "has been going on for a while," and she was flattered, even if fans weren't talking about their talent levels. "What I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent, and saying that mine was as great as hers," Paulson said light-heartedly.

She continued, "Which quite honestly…they can’t say, because no one’s talent is as great as hers. Which is really irritating,” adding, “but I'll take looking like her. She’s a beauty! I’ll take it.”

