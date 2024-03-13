Sarah Paulson Set To Star In TV Adaptation Of Bestselling Memoir Untamed By Glennon Doyle

Sarah Paulson is all set to star in the TV adaptation of the bestselling memoir Untamed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication reported Tuesday that Krista Vernoff, the former Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner will adapt Glennon Doyle’s bestselling book that Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will pitch to potential buyers in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Jessie Nelson (known for Little Voice, Waitress: The Musical, and more), along with Vernoff’s producing partner and husband Alexandre Schmitt and Andrew Stearn via their Trip the Light Productions will serve as executive producers.

Untamed marks Vernoff’s first TV project since Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, as well as her first work after exiting an overall deal with ABC Signature.

About Untamed — The Memoir soon to be turned into a TV series

Untamed, a memoir by Glennon Doyle explores “the peace and joy we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world and start trusting the voice deep within us.”

Following its release in March 2020, Untamed became an instant hit, spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and eventually selling more than 2 million copies.

When Bad Robot acquired the rights to the book, Doyle said about the themes that her work explores, “Women are in a collective moment of reckoning. We are looking at existing models of marriage, parenthood, religion, business, sexuality, and politics — declining that it's time to let the old burn imagine truer, more beautiful lives for ourselves and a more equitable world for all of us.”

Paulson, who came aboard the project in 2022, after receiving a personal offer from Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things, will star in the series as memoir author Glennon Doyle, a discontent wife and mother who embarks on a bumpy road to self-discovery after finding herself attracted to a female stranger.

Another Untamed by Warner Bros also in the Works

Coincidentally, another series, currently titled Untamed is being made for Netflix. This one, a limited thriller series by Warner Bros. stars Eric Bana as a National Parks Service agent who gets entangled in investigating a brutal death with ties to dark secrets both within the park and his own past.

The series is written by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith and is produced by Smith, Bana, John Wells, and Erin Jontow of John Wells and Erin Jontow Productions, Todd Black and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones lf Bee Holder Productions, and Cliff Roberts of Syndicate Entertainment.

