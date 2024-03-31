'Can I Have One Thing': Sarah Paulson And Pedro Pascal's Jovial Debate Over Who Beyonce Blew Kiss To On Renaissance Tour

Sarah Paulson shared a funny anecdote about attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour with her longtime friend, Pedro Pascal. The actress couldn't contain her excitement as she gushed over Beyoncé's recent release of the monumental album Cowboy Carter, admitting that she was eagerly awaiting its drop just like the rest of the world.

Paulson reminisced about the time she and Pascal attended the Los Angeles leg of the Renaissance tour, a moment she described as unforgettable during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She humorously recalled Pascal's reaction, with the Last of Us actor screaming, "I am f**king dying," encapsulating the sheer excitement of the experience.

The highlight of their night, however, came when they couldn't agree on who Beyoncé blew a kiss to during the concert, adding a hilarious twist to their memorable evening.

Sarah Paulson's Hilarious Beyoncé Encounter: A Kiss From Above

"Beyoncé was flying overhead as she does, 'cause she's God incarnate," Sarah Paulson amusingly recounted, referring to the part of the concert where the singer is suspended above the audience.

She continued, "She blew a kiss in my direction, and I believe it was to me, and Pedro thinks it was to him."

Paulson humorously teased Pedro Pascal, saying, "He's the most famous man in the world right now, so he believes everything is happening for him," before chuckling, "Can I have one thing?"

Sarah Paulson's Stage Triumph: Eyebrow-Raising Reviews And A Sinus-Clearing Performance

Shifting gears, Jimmy Fallon praised Paulson for her role in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' acclaimed play Appropriate, in which she stars alongside Corey Stoll.

Fallon shared glowing reviews of Paulson's performance, including one from the New York Times describing her portrayal as delivering an eye-opening, sinus-clearing performance. In response, Paulson jokingly questioned, "Is that a compliment?"

Beyoncé Rides Into A New Era With Cowboy Carter Album: Yee-Haw Revolution Unleashed

A new era of Queen Bey's music has dawned upon the audience. Following the success of her latest album, Renaissance, the highly anticipated sequel, also known as Act II, has arrived under the title Cowboy Carter, ready to push the yee-haw agenda to new heights.

The album's title was confirmed directly by Beyoncé, who announced it on her website.

This revelation came several weeks after she teased the album in a Verizon commercial aired during the Super Bowl, where she boldly declared, "They ready, drop the new music." With Beyoncé at the helm, fans can expect nothing short of an exhilarating musical journey with Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé's Bold Move: 'Texas Hold 'Em' Makes Country Music History

Beyoncé's surprise announcement of her eighth studio album, accompanied by a trailer indicating a pivot to country music, caused a stir online.

The lead single, Texas Hold 'Em, made history by becoming the first song by a Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and also achieved success on the Billboard Hot 100.

Beyoncé's Country Music Evolution: From 'Texas Hold 'Em' To Grammys' Countrified Moments

Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages have been released as singles. Both bear a resemblance to Daddy Lessons, the sixth track on Beyoncé's album Lemonade. Hints of Beyoncé's venture into country music began to surface when she sported a cowboy hat and leather bolo tie at the 2024 Grammy Awards, sparking speculation among fans.

Moreover, her Renaissance tour visuals incorporated Western iconography and Southern culture, notably featuring imagery of horses, possibly symbolizing Beyoncé's roots and connection to her hometown.

The resurgence of interest in country, folk, bluegrass, and Americana genres is evident, with artists like Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, and Kacey Musgraves leading the way.

At the recent Grammys, Luke Combs's countrified rendition of Tracy Chapman's Fast Car received acclaim, particularly his duet performance, which was considered a highlight of the ceremony.

Country music experienced a significant streaming surge last April, driven by Morgan Wallen's successful album One Thing at a Time, despite Wallen's controversial use of racial slurs in 2021. Beyoncé also faced backlash from predominantly white and conservative country fans after her performance of Daddy Lessons at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards with The Chicks.

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter': Exploring Country Roots Amid Backlash and Inspiration

Beyoncé unveiled the official cover art for her album along with the backstory of Cowboy Carter, revealing the project's culmination after five years. Speculation arose that her inspiration stemmed from feeling unwelcome, potentially referencing her 2016 Country Music Association Awards performance, which faced criticism from conservative country fans. However, music critics defended her, highlighting her Texas roots and the Black roots of country music.

Despite drawing high ratings, Beyoncé reportedly faced chilly treatment backstage at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards, with online commenters expressing vexation and some resorting to racist remarks.

Natalie Maines of The Chicks later condemned the disrespectful treatment Beyoncé endured. Beyoncé revealed on Instagram that this experience inspired her to explore the history of country music, propelling her to transcend limitations and blend genres in her album Act II, clarifying that it's not a country album but a Beyoncé album.

