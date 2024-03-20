Forever Queens Season 2: Cast, Release Date, Streaming Date And More Explored

Forever Queens, also known as Siempre Reinas in Mexican, was a show that made its first premiere on Netflix in 2022. After two years, the show has decided to make a comeback as since its release, the show was an instant hit. Starring Mexican industry icons like Lucia Mendez, Laura Zapata, Sylvia Pasquel and others, the return of the show for a second season already has fans excited. What will the next season look like? Find all details here,

When is Forever Queens Season 2 releasing?

The first season premiered on October 2, 2022. The second season premiered on Netflix on March 19, 2024. It has dropped one episode so far. The show’s official synopsis reads as, “Following the lives of showbiz queens Lucía Méndez, Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, and Lorena Herrera as they reinvent themselves.” The show has an IMDb rating of 6.7/10 and has been one of the best works in Mexican on Netflix. The show will have 7 episodes. The show is all about business friendships dominated by women in the industry making room for some interesting conversations.

What do the individual cast members do?

This season is also cast with Laura Zapata, Sylvia Pasquel, Lorena Herrera and Lucia Mendez. They have their own establishments in their specified industry.

Advertisement

Laura Zapata

Laura is also a soap opera actress, singer and dancer. Zapata’s father was a renowned Mexican boxer, model and businessman showing her early fascination with the industry. Laura at 67 speaks of elegance and enthusiasm. She has also tried her hands at cooking shows in the recent past.

Sylvia Pasquel

Sylvia is an actress who started at the age of 19 with the film El Despertar del Lobo that got her into the limelight. 74-year-old Sylvia keeps doing roles in films and winning awards. She recently got nominated for best actress at Ariel Awards for her work in the 2019 film Devil Between The Legs.

Lorena Herrera

Lorena is an actress and singer who took part in soap operas. She started her own music production house by the name of Lorena Herrera and got love. She is also a beauty icon who has her book named Tips for Beauty by Lorena Herrera.

Advertisement

Lucia Mendez

Lucia is a renowned Mexican singer, actress and model who started her career at the age of 8. She did a few albums and then moved to Mexican soap operas in 1985. Lucia has also done over 10 movies that show her vivid trajectory in career.

As we wait for the show, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.