General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew Stand by Jason's Side?

General Hospital's Tuesday episode on March 12, 2024, unveils a series of gripping events, starting with Blaze dropping a mysterious hint that leaves Kristina Corinthos-Davis pondering the significance of the morning. Tensions escalate as Blaze's interaction with her mother, Natalia, takes an unexpected turn, sparking potential clashes over Blaze's romantic updates. Simultaneously, Heather Webber, played by Alley Mills, experiences a rollercoaster of emotions when Hamilton Finn, portrayed by Michael Easton, delivers distressing news regarding her recent collapse at General Hospital.

Heather's condition, possibly linked to a rare rainforest bacteria, sets the stage for compelling developments. Laura Collins, portrayed by Genie Francis, informs Heather of an impending transfer, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative. Meanwhile, Sam McCall, portrayed by Kelly Monaco, grapples with her emotions following Sonny Corinthos's revelation that Jason Morgan may be alive and involved in Dante Falconeri's downfall.

At the hospital, Michael Corinthos, portrayed by Chad Duell, provides support to Dante, setting the stage for a confrontation between Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). Drew presses Carly for the truth regarding the accusations against Jason and the subsequent police encounter. Carly, in turn, passionately defends Jason, leading to heightened tensions and unanswered questions.

As the episode hurtles toward its conclusion, the rift in Carly and Drew's relationship deepens. Drew's belief in the evidence against Jason strains their bond, leaving Carly with unresolved queries. Meanwhile, Jason, having survived a perilous bridge jump, finds himself in urgent need of assistance. The upcoming episode promises to unravel the mystery surrounding Jason's survival and reveal the identity of his enigmatic ally. With relationships tested and alliances questioned, General Hospital delivers yet another captivating installment, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

