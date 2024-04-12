General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Confront Carly Over Her Confession?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Friday, April 12, promises a tumultuous ride for Port Charles residents. Sasha Gilmore grapples with lingering doubts about her recent career decision while finding solace in the stables with Cody Bell. Across town, Lucy Coe insists on taking the reins for Deception's TV appearance, oblivious to the impending disaster that awaits.

Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine offers advice to Brook Lynn Quartermaine, urging her to reconsider her approach to marriage. However, it's the brewing confrontation between Jason Morgan and Carly Spencer that steals the spotlight, as Carly's confession threatens to unravel their already complicated dynamic.

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Sasha seeks validation from Cody, questioning her departure from Deception. Despite Cody's encouragement to follow her heart, Sasha remains conflicted. Lucy's insistence on managing the TV segment leads to chaos, as Maxie Jones's concerns fall on deaf ears. Tracy's warning to Brook Lynn about respecting her husband's decisions sets the stage for potential conflict. Meanwhile, Jason grapples with the weight of Carly's revelation and prepares to confront her about the implications it holds for their future.

As tensions mount and secrets simmer beneath the surface, General Hospital's beloved characters navigate a web of uncertainty and turmoil. Will Carly accept Jason's attempt to intervene, or will her independence push him further away? Can Sasha find clarity amidst her career doubts, and will Lucy learn from the fallout of her ambitious plans? With Port Charles on the brink of upheaval, viewers are in for a rollercoaster of emotions and revelations in the upcoming episode. Tune in to General Hospital to witness the drama unfold.

