Glen Powell FINALLY opens up on 'very real' breakup with Gigi Paris; deets inside

Top Gun actor Glen Powell has finally opened up about his breakup with swimsuit model Gigi Paris after months of swirling rumors. In a new interview, Powell described coping with the “very real heartbreak” since the split, which occurred while promoting his 2022 blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick.

Whirlwind Romance Quickly Goes South

Powell and Paris first met in early 2022 through mutual friends. Sparks flew as the pair soon went full throttle into romantic bliss and Paris supporting her beau at Top Gun: Maverick premieres raised quite a few eyebrows. Powell gushed about his stunning girlfriend on social media as Paris proclaimed she won the “boyfriend lottery.” But mere months later, cracks in their fairytale facade surfaced.

In June 2022, fans noticed Powell and Paris suddenly stopped engaging on Instagram. Then she dropped a cryptic post saying “Onto the next” in September, seemingly confirming the split. By December, Powell further stoked rumors after posing cozily with Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney. But only now has the 34-year-old actor directly addressed what went awry with model Gigi Paris.

Powell Admits Breakup Was "Very Real Thing"

In a new interview with People Magazine this month, Glen Powell at last candidly discussed the dissolution of his relationship with 25-year-old Gigi Paris. “That was a very real thing. She is an amazing woman,” Powell shared, confirming their split after less than a year of dating. Powell aims to take the high road now. “I refuse to let that breakup define 2022 for me,” he said adding, “There were so many blessings.”

Indeed, 2022 catapulted Powell’s fame to new heights in his career. But on a personal level, it left him nursing heartache. “I kept thinking: Well, this sucks. This is not the way I envisioned this year going,” Powell revealed about grappling with romantic disappointment amid his Top Gun victory lap. “But life happens in its own way; the current carries you.”

Leaning On friends and family post-split

While easier said than done, Powell credits dear friends and focusing on work that’s helping him sail through post-breakup blues. “I have such amazing friends who are such good listeners,” he said. Powell also made sure to spend time with beloved family members as he processed the split. “I’m really lucky to have a mom who listens and can give me a different perspective.”

Of course, Russell Wilson also provided wise counsel as Powell's on-screen wingman. “Russell gives good advice. I’d ask him questions all the time,” Powell shared. Though heart torn open, Powell has found healthy outlets to heal.

The hottest Hollywood bachelor moves forward

With his stunning former paramour now just water under the bridge, Glen Powell proceeds into 2023 nursing a bruised heart but still full of ambition. While no longer Hollywood’s hottest couple, Powell remains poised to ascend Tinseltown's hierarchy as 2023's newest leading man.

And on the romantic front, Sydney Sweeney dating whispers hint the newly single Powell won't stay on the market for long. Wherever the actor flies next on his magic carpet ride toward superstardom, he'll channel the courageous confidence of Top Gun hero Hangman along the way.

