Gypsy Rose Blanchard REVEALS Her Experience Of Getting Cosmetic Surgery; ‘I Can’t Breathe Through My Nose’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard underwent cosmetic surgery to change the shape of her nose. The 32-year-old revealed to an entertainment portal that her surgery went well and that she is anxious to see the new look. After being discharged on Friday, Blanchard shared that she was in pain, but with the painkillers, it had turned mild.

Adding to the pain, the victim of Munchausen said, "I come in and out of sleep. I was in pain at first, but I am on pain medicine.”

What Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveal About The Surgery?

In her conversation with People Magazine, Blanchard revealed difficulty breathing because of the covering on her nose. She said, "I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing, but that comes off on the 10th.” Gypsy Rose further added that she was very excited to see the final look. “I want to see it so bad!”

Before entering the operation theater for Rhinoplasty, Blanchard revealed in an official statement, "I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently, and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery, and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

Gypsy’s friend, Nadia Vizier, joined the conversation and confessed to the media portal, "She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done. The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."

Vizier continued to say about Blanchard’s transformation, "My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like, in a way, people are still trying to control her."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Split From Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose and Ken Urker parted ways in 2019 after being engaged for a brief period of time. Amidst the rumors of the couple getting back together, Blanchard married a man named Ryan Anderson in 2022. However, the 32-year-old’s marriage did not last long. Though Urjer and Blanchard chose different ways, the exes were seen hanging out with each other and also got matching tattoos.

Urker’s mother, Raina Williams, clarified that the duo were just friends. She said, "They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her."

