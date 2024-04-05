Gypsy Rose Blanchard prepares for cosmetic surgery; here’s what you need to know

The much-talked-about Munchausen by proxy survivor Gypsy Rose Blanchard has declared a big life transition. The 32-year-old disclosed her decision to have a rhinoplasty in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, adding a new chapter to her journey of personal transformation.

Blanchard said, "I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too." expressing her excitement for the procedure.

Desire for transformation

Nadiya Vizier, a close friend of Blanchard's, provided details about Blanchard's reasons for getting the surgery, stating that she had always wanted to look more feminine.

Vizier said, "She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look." Blanchard is excited about the change and eager to see how it turns out, despite his nervousness.

Blanchard's choice shows her autonomy in shaping her life after release from prison. Vizier urged people not to try to dictate to Blanchard what she should or shouldn't do, stressing the value of giving her the freedom to live her life and make her own decisions.

Relationship dynamics

Reports of Blanchard's separation from her husband of almost two years, Ryan Anderson, coincide with the news of the impending surgery.

There have been rumors regarding Blanchard and her ex-fiance Ken Urker's relationship since she was spotted spending time with him. Raina Williams, Urker's mother, described their relationship as encouraging and reaffirming their friendship.

Life after release

After being released from prison in December 2023, Blanchard's journey has undergone several changes. Even though Blanchard and Anderson seemed to be happy together at first, they separated on social media, and Blanchard moved in with her parents to get support.

For Blanchard, this year has been one of growth and transition as she embraces fresh chances and paths toward personal growth.

Unlike the medical interventions Blanchard experienced as a child and teenager, her impending surgical procedure is a voluntary and empowering decision. Blanchard will take time to rest and recuperate as she starts this next chapter; after the surgery, two weeks of rest are planned.

Blanchard continues to deal with the challenges of her past while welcoming the possibilities of her future by sharing her journey with the world. She continues to show her tenacity to live life on her terms with every step she takes forward.

