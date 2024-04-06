Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Anderson, allegedly had a big fight before they split up. Gypsy's friend, Nadiya Vizier reveals that Gypsy was scared Ryan might hurt her because of past experiences with her mother.



During the fight, Ryan yelled at Gypsy, and she felt unsafe, so she called her lawyer. Vizier told the People that, “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her,” she added, “He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared.”

Nadiya tells to the outlet that at one point Anderson “got in” Gypsy's face and "screamed," but she was able to call "safety" and her lawyer. Blanchard's friend further said, “Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

It's not clear what caused the fight, but Nadiya said Ryan was controlling during their marriage. Gypsy felt trapped, like she was in prison, and didn't want to deal with it anymore.

Vizier said, “It was like she was on a leash, what’s the difference between being locked in a prison cell and feeling locked in her own home and marriage? She didn’t want to put up with it anymore.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard to move in at her parent's house

After the fight, Gypsy decided to leave Ryan and move in with her parents. She said she needs time to figure out who she is and what she wants.

Gypsy and Ryan got married in jail in 2022. Gypsy had been in jail for eight years for killing her mother, who abused her. Gypsy was released on parole in 2023 and lived with Ryan for three months before they broke up. Now, she's been spending time with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, but her friend Nadiya said she didn't leave Ryan for Ken, she left because she wasn't happy.

Gypsy's cousin Bobby Pitre said Gypsy realizes Ryan isn't good for her, and she might have feelings for Ken. He thinks she loves Ken and wants to be with him.

