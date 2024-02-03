Has Lizzo's Attempt To Block Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Her Been Denied? Here's What We Know

Three-time Grammy Award winner Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment by her background performers. On Thursday (February 1st), the court dismissed the singer's plea, and they will be going forward with the case. The lawsuit was filed by three women who were allegedly harassed at their workplace.

A case that the women filed on August 1st, 2023, prompted the decision of the judge. Talking to People Magazine, the attorney for the three women stated, "We're very pleased with the judge's ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance."

The lawyer also added, "However, all the other claims remain, including sexual, religious, and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, the demeaning visits to the Bananenbar in Amsterdam and Crazy Horse in Paris, false imprisonment, and assault. The ruling also rightfully signals that Lizzo—or any celebrity—is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous. We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial."

Response to the case filed against Lizzo

A source close to Lizzo was quoted by Entertainment Tonight as saying, "We are pleased that Judge Epstein wisely threw out all or part of four of the plaintiffs' causes of action. Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and recognizing who she is—a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity. We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail."

Allegations and claims against Lizzo

Last year, in August, a lawsuit was filed against the singer, who tried to get it dismissed. Three women who claimed to have experienced sexual harassment at work last year filed the ruling. The women claim that they were also discriminated against based on racial and religious beliefs.

On the other hand, Lizzo has released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) denying the accusations. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed," she said in the statement.

Eyeing through the whole case, Judge Epstein said, "It is dangerous for the court to weigh in, ham-fisted, into constitutionally protected activity. "But it is equally dangerous to turn a blind eye to allegations of discrimination or other forms of misconduct merely because they take place in a speech-related environment," hence taking the case forward.

