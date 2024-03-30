Lea Michele Reveals She's 'Never Sung Pregnant'; Actress-Singer Celebrates Singing At Radio City

Lea Michele marks a new milestone. The actress and singer performed at a Democratic fundraiser in New York City on Thursday. Getting on stage and performing is not a new thing for the Glee star, but this time, it was different. It was the first time Michele performed while pregnant. Moments before the show began, she put up an Instagram story marking the extraordinary occasion.

Only the day before, the Scream Queens actress had announced the news of her second baby with husband Zandy Reich. The Democratic fundraiser had esteemed guests in the audience, including President Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. Michele shared the stage with many other artists.

Lea Michele goes out of the box

The 37-year-old singer has put up a great deal of performances and shows throughout her life. However, she pushed boundaries by singing while pregnant at the Radio City Music Hall, showing off her baby bump at the event "An Evening with the Presidents."

Michele was joined by Lizzo, Queen Latifah, and Broadway stars Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt, per People.

Michele performed the Funny Girl classic, Don't Rain on My Parade, at the prestigious event. "Okay, so I've never sung pregnant ever before. And I just decided why not for the first time come to Radio City, one of the most amazing, iconic venues in the whole world to sing 'Don't Rain on my Parade?'" the Broadway actress revealed in the Instagram story.

In a subsequent story, the actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. She wrote, "such an honor getting to perform at @radiocitymusichall for three presidents tonight."

Safe to say, the performance was a hit as the chair of the Democratic National Committee posted a snippet of Michele's performance with the caption, "For all you Glee Fans… Lea Michele !!!"

Hosted by Mindy Kaling, other performances included Erivo singing River Deep Mountain High and Platt humming With a Little Help From My Friends. An estimated $25 million was raised in funds to help President Biden win the reelection through the Biden Victory Fund in November.

Lea Michele announced her bundle of joy

Michele took to her Instagram on Wednesday to announce the addition of a new family member to her home. A carousel of pictures featured her in neutral maternal clothing, cradling her baby bump with a brimming smile on her face. "Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed," the Dimension 404 actress added in the caption, subtly confirming her pregnancy news.

Michele and Reich were blessed with their 3-year-old son, Leo, in August 2020. The family of three will welcome their youngest member soon. The actress had previously opened up about her loving relationship with husband Reich, whom she started dating in 2017.

"The best day of the whole year was when my husband took my son to see Funny Girl. They came to a matinee, and the two of them were in the audience. My son sat through the entire show, and it was so so special for me to have him there and see his mommy," Michele once told People. She also described him as "the most incredible." Happy days are on the way for the sweet family.

