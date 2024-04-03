What Is Lizzo's Net Worth? Exploring All About Rapper's Wealth And Fortune Over The Years

Disclaimer: The following article has mentions of alcohol and financial figures as net worth quoted from relevant sources. Reader discretion advised.

Melissa Viviane Jefferson known by her fans and music industry as Lizzo is a rapper and singer from the American origin. She was born in Detroit, Michigan and then moved to Houston, Texas. She was ten when she started living in Texas. After completing her initial education and college there she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where she struggled for sometime before making it big. She then began recording her own songs in the hip-hop genre. She specialises in vocals and flute. The Boys singer shares a special bond with the flute as it has a deep connection from her years of struggle. Today she specialises in Hip-hop, soul, R&B and funk-pop music. Her song Pink from Barbie in 2023 got more than 5.4 Million views on YouTube alone. As the Tempo singer enters the seven figure league in 2024, what is Lizzo’s net worth? Find out.

What is Lizzo’s net worth in 2024?

As per Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, the Juice singer has a net worth of $40 Million. These are from her performances, tours, song royalties, platform payouts, merchandise sales and more. She also loves to endorse various brands. The Tempo singer believes that only brands that are savvy for her should be endorsed by her. She thus worked with Absolut Vodka’s Absolut Juice ad, singing her song Juice. She even appeared in a Google Pixel 6 ad at the Super Bowl where she sang the song If You Love Me. These 30 second ads sell for $6.5 Million, but this one featuring Lizzo was a minute long showing the revenue she generated from it.

How was Lizzo’s early life and career?

Lizzo spent six months living in her car as per an article by Parade. She was not born with a silver spoon, but worked hard to get there. The rapper loved her flute and worked on honing her skills for years. She was recognised by the most famous musician in Minneapolis then named Prince who even invited her to record at Paisley Park. This turned out to be his best work, studio/home compound. Lizzo was soon seen on the Purple One’s 2014 album Plectrumelectrum. In an interview with NPR in 2019, the 2 Be Loved singer revealed how her first big paycheck was when she worked with Prince. She then used that money to pay 3 months of rent and buying a laptop. In an interview with Rolling Stone she said, When you’re an artist, your career isn’t defined by trends or age. That’s the biggest lesson I learned from Prince: perpetuate positivity, and also art is forever. Be eternal."

What are Lizzo’s best works?

The rapper has done many singles and albums. Songs like About Damn Time, Truth Hurts and Good as Hell rank to be the singer’s best works. But her 2019 album Cuz I Love You got her certified platinum tag with nearly 1 million sales. Truth Hurts broke the record by going 7 times more than Platinum. Good As Hell was quadruple times Platinum and Juice was double the Platinum. Shockingly these are just USA figures, the global ones are even more shocking.

What are the awards won by Lizzo?

The Grammy winner is on her way to go ETGO, by winning in all the major categories. She has also won Soul Train Music Award, People’s Choice Award and more. The singer has also won MTV Video Music Award, and iHeartRadio Music Award. Most of her awards are for the best impact track, entertainer track or the best female pop artist.

Has Lizzo ventured into film music as well?

Yes. Lizzo has worked for films like Barbie and even given a voiceover for a role in the 2019 animated film UglyDolls. She even worked with Hustlers. The rapper was also a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. In 2020, Lizzo also did the reality show called Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in collaboration with Amazon Prime. Dubbing is her main forte. But the singer loves to do film songs too.

Is Lizzo into activism?

Yes. Lizzo believes in self love. In her collaboration with Logitech for their #DEFYLOGIC campaign, she released her song Secret along with a tweet saying, "In case nobody told you today YOU can BE who you want. DO what you want, and LIVE how you want. We are the future and THE FUTURE IS OURS." She also has her own shapewear and fashion line Yitty. In an interview, the Juice singer said, "I want to liberate people from having to be uncomfortable and ashamed of their bodies and what they choose to wear.” She also added further, “I want clothing that makes people feel as good as my music makes people feel." Yitty is a brand under Fabletics.

Does Lizzo deal with real estate that adds to her net worth?

Lizzo actively invests in California real estate. She has a house in Echo Park that was revealed in the Vogue 73 interview and rents a gorgeous place in Palm Springs. Her mansion is worth 26 Million dollars as revealed by her in a TikTok post.

