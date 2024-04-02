'I've Been Methodical': Lizzo Opens Up About Weight Loss And Body Positivity

Global icon Lizzo has always been the voice of body positivity and self-love. She often advocates body positivity and the concept of self-acceptance through her social media platforms. Despite the backlash and hate comments the singer receives, she continues to stand for self-acceptance and body positivity, irrespective of other people's opinions and comments. More recently, though, she told the New York Times. that she is losing weight and has now turned her mindset to body neutrality, However, this is not the first time the singer has taken such a step,

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” she told Vogue in 2020.“It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body.”.

The singer has even snug praise for her body, advocated self-acceptance through her songs and even proudly and fearlessly embraced her body on Instagram.

Furthermore, Lizzo admitted to the New York Times that self-love isn’t always within reach. “I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” she said. “The bottom line is that the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive.”

More details about Lizzo's way to lead a healthy life

Lizzo says that she has been dieting, and exercising, thereby trying to follow a methodical and slow yet healthy weight-loss process for herself. “I’m taking the time every day to put some love into my body,” she said. “There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates.”

Lizzo has recently stunned fans with her amazing weight loss transformation, which began due to a 2022 controversy where the singer was targeted by a comedian for her excessive body weight. Although the comedian's remarks were made solely for entertainment and comedy purposes, they certainly didn't go down well with her.

In regards to her diet, Lizzo revealed on TikTok in 2020 that she is vegan and has been following a vegetarian diet for the last seven years. she also added that she begins her mornings with a protein-based smoothie.

The star further added that she knows that her body has become a public topic of discussion since she shed kilos, but Lizzo, being the bold woman that she is, said that "her body is nobody's business."

Details about her swimwear line

The Grammy winner has launched her own size inclusive swimwear line under her Yitty brand, which offers sizes from XS to 6XL. The collection features seven silhouettes ranging from cheeky to full coverage, available in six colors and one print. Each piece of swimsuit is made with high-tech fabric, specially designed to give support and clinch the curves. The singer happens to be the co-owner of her brand, which specializes in plus-size girl bodies.

Recently, the singer also took to Instagram and told her fans that she's quitting music amidst ongoing lawsuits alleging harassment and creating a difficult work environment. (She’s denied those allegations.)

"I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," she wrote on March 29, 2024. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it."

