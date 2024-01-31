Handmaid's Tail Star Elizabeth Moss Announces First Child; Says She's Been Really Lucky

Acclaimed for her powerful performances in "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Mad Men," Elisabeth Moss recently revealed on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that she is expecting her first child. The 41-year-old actress expressed her delight and gratitude for her fortunate pregnancy journey and emphasized that everything has been progressing exceptionally well.

A peek into Elisabeth Moss' announcement

During her appearance on the late-night show, Moss humorously responded to host Jimmy Kimmel's question about her pregnancy, playfully blending the lines between reality and acting. "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" asked Kimmel, setting the stage for Moss to share her delightful news. Moss said, “A little bit of both.”

Illuminating pregnancy wisdom

During a light-hearted conversation with Kimmel, Moss sought advice about her upcoming delivery. Kimmel shared some tips from his own experience, including advice from Bill Murray to bring Christmas lights and battery-powered candles to enhance the delivery room's ambiance. Moss did not provide any further details about her due date or any other pregnancy-related specifics.

Reflecting on The Handmaid's Tale journey

As the star of Hulu's dystopian drama, "The Handmaid's Tale," Moss continues to make waves in the world of television. The show's creator and showrunner, Bruce Miller, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tell Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and announced the renewal for a sixth and final season. Despite its grim themes, Moss conveyed her fulfillment in portraying a character within a storyline that remains chillingly relevant.

Elisabeth Moss, having previously been married to Fred Armisen, looks forward to this new chapter in her life as she eagerly awaits the arrival of her first child. As fans anticipate the concluding season of "The Handmaid's Tale," Moss's pregnancy adds a personal touch to her remarkable journey on and off the screen.

