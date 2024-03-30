'I Quit': Lizzo Shares Lengthy Instagram Statement Amid Allegations of Weight Shaming By Former Dancers

Is Lizzo quitting the music industry? Her latest Instagram post has flagged off this discussion.

The four-time Grammy winner took to Instagram on Friday evening to share a vulnerable message about feeling like she's being constantly and unfairly critiqued.

“I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” Lizzo said.

She continued, “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views…being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look…my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name.”

“I didn't sign up for this sh*t,” Lizzo concluded. “I QUIT.”

What does the Truth Hurts singer mean by her concluding remarks? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, here's the industry and online community's response to the singer's display of vulnerability.

Messages of support pour in from industry professionals after Lizzo says “I Quit”; Twitter celebrates

Singer and rapper Latto commented, “The ppl need u Lizzo. I remember U made me keep going when I wanted to quit before. Ur soul is So pure.” The Lottery singer also added that she is “team Lizzo” for life.

Paris Hilton commented, “We love you Queen.”

Comedian Loni Love showed her support, writing, “Girl don't let them win…stay off the internet…hug up yo man…keep working..”

However, X users did not agree with the above-mentioned people in the slightest, given the sexual and workplace harassment allegations the singer is facing.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Lizzo’s seeming departure from the entertainment business

Lizzo’s latest Instagram statement comes amid two lawsuit

In August last year, Lizzo was sued for allegedly weight-shaming her former dancers. Plaintiffs Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, per USA Today, claimed in the lawsuit that they were victims of sexual, racial, and religious harassment, assault, false imprisonment, disability discrimination, and more.

However, Lizzo took to Instagram to address the accusations made against her. The About Damn Time singer said that though she doesn't normally address “false accusation” she felt the need to do it this time because “these [allegations] are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.”

Lizzo added, “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Additionally, she filed a response to the lawsuit the following month, denying 'each and every allegation contained in the complaint'.

The case is ongoing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Lizzo’s former wardrobe manager too has accused the singer of engaging in sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, and creating a hostile environment, according to the aforementioned publication.

Elsewhere, amid all this, on Thursday, March 28, the singer took the stage at New York's Radio City Music Hall for President Biden's 2024 campaign fundraiser.

