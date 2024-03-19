'You Have To Be Nice To Me': Lizzo Claps Back At Haters After Candace Owens Calls Her 'Problematic'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to harassment and abuse.

Lizzo took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video in which she expressed her concerns after Candace Owens accused the rapper of “gaslighting” her critics, who take account of her public displays at concerts. The singer shared that the comments were taking a toll on her mental health, revealing that it gets difficult to sleep at night.

Lizzo is already under the radar for workplace harassment accusations and is facing a lawsuit for the same. Earlier this year, the rapper faced multiple allegations of harassing the background dancers for working and performing for her. However, the case is currently on hold after the singer, too, filed an appeal in court.

How Did Lizzo React To Candace Owens’ Comments?

Lizzo addressed the concern of being called out by Owens on her social media. In her video, the singer claimed, “Hey everyone, it’s come to my attention that some of you think I have thick skin. I don’t. I never have, and I never will. Everything you say deeply hurts me affects me, and keeps me up at night; you have to be nice to me. That’s the deal moving forward, okay?”

In the caption, the rapper wrote, “I literally just be minding my business please keep my name out ya mouf unless it’s something positive or real.. pls n thank u.” Lizzo revealed that constant attacks on her character have been difficult for her to deal with and requested that her critics leave her alone.

What Did Candace Owens Say About Lizzo?

Commenting on Lizzo’s display of skin, Owens, on the Joe Budden podcast, shared that she thinks that the act of displaying too much skin is “disgusting” and “perverted.” In the episode, the author said, “I don’t like the game that people play where they do something that is so obviously outrageous. Like, you know, Lizzo in a thong shaking your a** cheeks. You know what that was.” Furthermore, she went on to ask, “Is there no space that’s safe?”

Owens went on to say, “And then she’s like, ‘if you don’t like it, that’s your problem.’ Like no, you are being problematic. And now you’re playing the game where you do something outrageous, and then, when we outrage, you pretend that we’re the crazy ones. I’m not dealing with that. Stop gaslighting me, okay?”

On the music front, Lizzo hinted at releasing a new song soon, as she has been working on something exciting.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

