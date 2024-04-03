Lizzo Clarifies 'I Quit' Statement; Says She's Not Quitting Music, Only 'Negative Energy'

Lizzo isn't quitting music, y'all.

The songstress clarified her Friday ‘I quit’ statement in an Instagram video posted Tuesday, saying, “When I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention.” Dressed in an aqua swimsuit, the About Damn Time singer added, “What I’m not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music which is connecting the people.”

Lizzo’s clarification was in response to a cryptic statement she posted to Instagram on March 29, where she wrote she “quit” over negative comments and online criticism.

“I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” Lizzo said on Friday.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the work doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views…being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look…my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name.”

Lizzo concluded, saying, “I didn't sign up for this sh** — I Quit.”

The Grammy winner's vulnerable statement on the photo and video-sharing platform prompted messages of support from several known celebrities.

“All of this. The internet isn't real life. Protect you. We love you,” wrote Sophia Bush.

Paris Hilton commented, “We love you Queen.”

Comedian Loni Love showed her support, writing, “Girl don't let them win…stay off the internet…hug up you man…keep working.”

Lizzo’s Journey in the Spotlight — Equal parts challenges and triumphs

Lizzo has been riding the wave of fame recently, earning multiple No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and winning a Grammy Award for Record of the Year last year.

She's even had a few acting gigs, with appearances in Star Wars series The Mandalorian and Hustlers.

However, Lizzo also faced some legal turmoil recently. The crooner was sued by three of her former dancers in August last year. The allegations they made against Lizzo, per The Washington Post, included sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo on her part has vehemently denied the accusations.

A second lawsuit was filed against her last year as well, again by her former employee, accusing Lizzo of bullying, harassment, and racial discrimination. She denied these allegations too.

