Lizzo had to own ‘being fat’; Says ‘Plus size Black women still don’t get the treatment they deserve’

Singer Lizzo has always been an activist for body positivity and in a new interview with Apple Music while promoting her song Rumors with Cardi B, the 33-year-old singer got candid about the realities of being in the public eye — and that she's never had "the luxury of hiding behind anything." "I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point. This is the biggest insecurity. It's like, 'How dare a pop star be fat?' I had to own that," Lizzo said.

"I feel like other people who were put on that pedestal, or who become pop stars, probably have other insecurities or have other flaws, but they can hide it behind a veneer of being sexy and being marketable," she continued.

Looking back at her early days of songwriting, the singer remembered writing a song with lyrics about being "in love with myself." "I was like, you know what? I've never heard anyone say that in a song so I'm going to say it. And I did it just kind of off the cuff, silly, funny, but I didn't realize it would start this whole thing," she said.

While the singer addresses how body positivity has evolved, she also noted that not much has changed. "There's still so many people who suffer from being marginalized systemically. Meanwhile, there's a plus-sized Black girl at the GRAMMYs. But plus-size Black women are still not getting the treatment they deserve in hospitals and from doctors and at work, you know what I mean?" she added. "We got a long way to go."

