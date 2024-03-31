Has Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Royalty Dimished in the US? Huey Morgan Thinks So

American Musician Huey Morgan has a hot take on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as working royals in 2020, and their popularity has been a subject of debate ever since. Morgan's perspective is intriguing as he sees Prince Harry as “a dude living in America like 340 million other people” and believes the couple are no longer treated as royalties.

Huey Morgan comments on Harry and Meghan’s ‘royalty’

The Scooby Shacks singer, now residing in the UK, spoke to Express.co.uk about Harry and Meghan’s public appeal in the States. Morgan said that the Duke and Duchess aligning themselves with the “Hollywood cliche” has changed people’s perspectives towards them.

The former royal couple's decision seems to have affected their support. After leaving their royal titles, they not only surprised their UK fans but also seemed to have lost the interest of the Americans.

“They gave up their royal titles right, so he's just a dude living in America like 340 million other people. I don't think people in America really look at them as royalty, I think they look at Charles, William, and his wife as royalty, and he [Harry] is like the dude that skipped, you know,” Morgan said.

Why did the Duke and Duchess lose their popularity in the US?

The musician described America’s perception of the royals as unreal, much like the Disney World. The fascination “comes from people being curious about how things work inside the palace,” Morgan said.

But ever since the couple dissected the royal secrets in public, through interviews, the memoir and the Netflix show. The American people felt that they “did the family wrong” and lost respect for the Suits alum and the Prince.

However, The Fun Lovin Criminals alum also mentioned that people have sympathy for King Charles's youngest son due to his difficult childhood.

Are Meghan and Harry considered royals in the States?

Although the couple are not active members of the royal family, they have retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. Prince Harry remains fifth in the line to be the King and maintains his status as a Prince.

However, after their fall from grace, the couple is not addressed as His/Her Royal Heiness in the States or the UK.

The monarchy is experiencing a tough time due to the health crisis of two senior royals, King Charles and Princess Catherine. Meghan and Harry sent a message to Kate after her announcement, wishing her health and healing.