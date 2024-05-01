Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental illness

Anupamaa Written Update, April 30: Shruti calls her house help as soon as she wakes up. No one arrives for her help. She then calls for Anupama and thinks that it is wrong to call her as she is there for Aadhya. Shruti tries to take water. Meanwhile, Aadhya returns to the kitchen to keep the food that Anupama brought. Suddenly Aadhya and Anupama hear a glass breaking sound.

Aadhya gets a panic attack:

Aadhya rushes to Shruti's room. Anupama checks for Aadhya then realizes that the notice must have come from Shruti's room and reaches there. Anupama sees Aadhya crying as Shruti has fallen down from her bed. Anupama helps Shruti to get back on the bed. Anupama's worry increases seeing Shruti's condition.

Anupama then sees Aadhya and is shocked as Aadhya gets a panic attack. Anuj worries about Anupama thinking that Aadhya must be misbehaving with her. Aadhya loses her calm and lashes out at Anupama for not taking care of Shruti.

Anupama breaks down seeing Aadhya collapse. She cries uncontrollably as Aadhya is unconscious and apologizes to Aadhya. Shruti also breaks down seeing Aadhya. Anupama and Shruti console each other as they worry about Aadhya.

Dimpy gets happy seeing Titu:

Titu arrives at midnight to meet Dimpy. As Ansh is about to fall from the bed, Titu saves him. Dimpy gets extremely happy seeing Titu's concern for Ansh. Dimpy asks Titu if he is sure about staying with the Shah family after getting married. Titu assures Dimpy that he is dying to marry her and stay with the family. Dimy gets emotional seeing Titu's love for her.

Anupama gets worried seeing Anuj's many missed calls. Anupama calls Anuj and he tells her that he is driving his car and got extremely worried as no one answers the call. Anupama doesn't tell Anuj about Aadhya's panic attack as he is driving.

Yashdeep calls Anupama to ask if everything is fine or not. Yashdeep then asks Anupama to meet him. Anupama informs him that Anuj is not home and she will be able to meet him only after Anuj comes. They then decide to meet after Anuj comes.

Toshu and Kinjal's argument:

Toshu searches for FD papers. He tells Kinjal that he wants to use that money for his new business idea. Kinjal warns him to not use that money as it is for Pari's future. Kinjal and Toshu get into a massive argument as the latter wants the money and the former rejects it. Kinjal then informs Toshu that Baa informed her about Titu and Dimpy's wedding and she wants to go to India to attend it. Kinjal tells him that they will need money for the travel and gifts and warns him to not think about the money.

Anuj asks Aadhya to understand Anupama:

Aadhya asks Anuj to ask Anupama to leave. Anuj explains to Aadhya how it was not Anupama's mistake and requests her to give it a thought. Anuj tells Aadhya how Anupama is helping them to take care of Shruti. Anupama listens to their conversation from a distance. Anuj asks Aadhya to taste the cookies. She eats and praises it thinking that Anuj made it. Anuj hides from Aadhya that Anupama made those cookies.

Anuj apologizes to Anupamaa on behalf of Aadhya. Anupama then tells Anuj that Yashdeep has called her for some urgent work and she has to say.

Anupama gets good news:

Anupama goes to meet Yashdeep. Yashdeep shows Anupama how people are supporting her and demanding her back in Superstar Chef. He then informs her that Superstar Chef has given a wild card entry to her. He tells her that she is back in the competition and she can still win the show. Anupama jumps with joy as she hears about this good news.

Yashdeep then informs her that the final round of Superstar Chef will happen after two days. Anupama assures him that she will give her best and save Spice and Chutney restaurant. Yashdeep recalls how Bijee advised him to confess his feelings. However, Yashdeep is unable to confess it as Anupama is busy expressing her joy. She then walks away as she has to prepare for the next round.

Baapuji doubts Vanraj's intention:

Baa prepares a list for Titu and Dimpy's wedding. Baapuji then tells Baa that they will have to give gold jewelry to Titu and Dimpy. Baa agrees. Meanwhile, Vanraj arrives. Baa tells Vanraj that they will have to buy a gold chain and ring for Titu. Vanraj agrees to this. Baapuji doubts Vanraj as he agreed to the marriage so easily and thinks how Kavya also has doubt about him.

Anupama dances with joy and cooks dessert as she celebrates her reentry into Superstar Chef competition. Anuj arrives and asks her why is she happy. Anupama tells her that received the biggest good news. Anuj thinks about Yashdeep. The episode ends.

