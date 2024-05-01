The Fall Guy Review: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's film has noble intentions but fails to recognize itself

Name: The Fall Guy

Director: David Leitch

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt

Rating: 2.5/5

Where To Watch: In Theatres

Plot:

Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is the stunt double of Hollywood superstar Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). A stunt in the actor's upcoming film goes out of control and leads to Colt severely injuring himself and then eventually going off the radar. Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) is a camera-woman on the sets of the action film that Colt was working on. The two had developed feelings for one another and Colt was going to express his love for her after the stunt. Colt's shutting himself off after the entire fiasco didn't go well with her.

A year and a half later, executive producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham), who was also the executive producer on the Tom Ryder film where Colt hurt himself, asks him to work as a stunt double on a film being directed by Jody herself. She lures him by saying that Jody asked for him herself. Colt gets on the sets only to realise that Jody didn't want him. However, their being together on the sets does eventually rekindle the feelings that they had for one another, to an extent. Gail informs Colt that Tom has gone missing and that Jody's career will end before it takes off, if he doesn't find him.

The story that follows, shows to the extent that Colt goes, to find Tom. Watch The Fall Guy to know about what happens.

What works for The Fall Guy:

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are very likeable actors and it is always fun to see them captivate viewers with all the charm that they've got. The stunts in the film are to die for. They are extraordinarily shot and are very immersive too. The tribute to the stunt-guys who make films come to life is indeed very noble. Meta references in the film add to its relatibility.

What doesn't work for The Fall Guy:

The Fall Guy fails to recognise itself. The film neither does justice to the romance, nor does it do justice to the comedy. Yes, there are cute romantic and comedic moments, but just sporadically. The film feels quite shabby and scattered. The screenplay gets tiring after a point. It is only in the last few minutes where one finds some sort of a redemption, after all the low portions of the film. There is suspension of disbelief required to buy all that happens on the screen.

Watch The Fall Guy Trailer

Performances in The Fall Guy:

Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers is an absolute charmer. This character is tailor-made for him. He owns every frame that he is in. You can't help but just be enamoured by all that he has to offer.

Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno is good. Her poorly carved character is a bummer though.

In the supporting cast, Hannah Waddingham and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are reasonable.

Watch out for the special appearance towards the end of the film.

Final Verdict of The Fall Guy:

The Fall Guy aces in action and also has very noble intentions, but it fails to recognise itself. You get a buffet of different genres but none of them really pays off and what you get is a half-baked film.

You can watch The Fall Guy at a theatre near you, now.

