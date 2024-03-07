Has Riverdale Star KJ Apa Split From His Girlfriend Clara Berry? Here's What We Know

KJ Apa broke up with his girlfriend Clara Berry, with whom he was in a relationship for four years. During a Q&A session on Instagram, one of the fans asked Berry if she was still with the New Zealand actor, to which the model replied, “No.” Together, the couple shares a two-year-old son, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

Apa and Berry got together in 2020, and the actor confirmed the relationship on a social media platform by posting a nude picture of his ex-girlfriend. The duo clicked together for the first time after the split during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The two hugged it out on the red carpet and appeared civil about the separation.

What Did Clara Berry Have To Say About The Separation?

In a video, Clara Berry opened up about her separation from KJ Apa. The model shared, "I think it's better to have separated parents who are happy and can be the best versions of themselves rather than stay together if it's not working. What hurts me the most is that I don't have my son 50 percent of the time, which means I don't know 50 percent of his life. That's something that's been a little difficult to accept." She also said that she is happier, but it is also very painful.

Berry disclosed that her parents were also separated, yet she lived a happy life. She wishes the same for her son, Sasha, as well. The couple announced the birth of their son on Instagram back in 2021 with the caption, "Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

KJ Apa and Clara Berry’s Romance

The Last Summer actor sparked dating rumors in 2020 after posting a nude picture of Berry from an unknown location. Later, the rumors were confirmed after the actor was seen kissing the model. The couple, however, managed to stay away from the public eye until May 2021. Soon, the duo announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together. Apa and Berry went on to become the parents of a baby boy, and two years later, the couple announced their separation.

