'He Is Still With Me': Lisa Niemi Opens Up About Patrick Swayze's Death Amid Facing Backlash From Fans

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Lisa Niemi revealed she was facing backlash on the internet after Patrick Swayze’s death. The Dirty Dancing actor and Niemi were married for 34 years until Swayze died in 2009. The actress got married again in 2014 after falling in love with Albert DePrisco. However, her marriage did not go well with the Ghost actor’s fans, as they started picking up on Niemi.

On the Amy and T.J. podcast, the One Lat Dance actress shared that it was difficult to deal with the situation. And if she had met her current husband 3 years later, she is sure she wouldn’t have gotten together with him.

What Did Lisa Niemi Say About Losing Patrick Swayze?

Speaking of losing Patrick Swayze to death in 2009, Lisa Niemi shared that she could still feel his presence, even though Swayze was not physically present. The Slam Dance actress said, "Patrick is still with me. I still have a relationship with him; he's physically not here, but every day, he's with me, and I feel him there. What was really unusual was... I really fell in love with Albert, and it didn't affect—it was interesting to see how it didn't affect my love for Patrick one bit.”

Further adding about her husband, Albert, a jeweler, Niemi said that she was fortunate to find love again. She said, “Just because you lose a loved one doesn't mean you stop loving, and you don't have that love to give. And I think Albert and I were fortunate to find someone to give that love to. If we had met before then, it wouldn't have happened, but after three years, we were about ready. We were introduced by longtime friends that we had both known for 30 years and who vouched for the other person."

Lisa Niemi Speaks Of Backlash She Faced From Patrick Swayze’s Fans

After getting married to Albert in 2014, Niemi revealed that she faced backlash from Patrick’s fans. According to Lisa, they titled the actress evil. On the podcast, the Steel Dawn actress shared, "There are some pretty rabid Patrick fans out there who think I'm evil; they just don't like me because I was married to him. So, there was a lot of flak that came on that, a lot of criticism, and you just learn to deal with it and move on.”

Meanwhile, the actress also talked about Patrick Swayze’s battle with pancreatic cancer in 2008. Niemi said that the Road House actor knew that he wouldn’t make it immediately after the diagnosis.

The dancer revealed, "We always called ourselves optimistic realists because we knew in all likelihood how this was gonna turn out, but we held out that he would be the one to make it through it because miracles do happen. We kept so positive about everything, but I tell you what, it was like living in a complete nightmare 24/7.”

Patrick Swayze’s last movie was The Beast, which was released in 2009.

