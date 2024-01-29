Original 'Road House' Star Recalls Filming Days With Patrick Swayze; Wishes Jake Gyllenhaal-Conor McGregor Similar Experiences

Marshall Teague, one of the lead actors in the 1989 cult classic Road House has things to say about the upcoming reimagined version of the film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor. The two actors have nothing to worry about, though, as Taegue’s comments are not intimidating but rather based on observation of the Road House trailer that dropped this week.

Everything that the OG Road House star said about the upcoming film is down below.

The first review for Road House 2024 is out and it's by none other than Marshall Teague himself

Marshall Teague, known for his role as Jimmy, Patrick Swayze’s arch-nemesis in the original Road House, watched the 2024 trailer and pointed out one critique—the audio effects in the fight scenes between Gyllenhaal and Conor sounded "humorous."

Informing TMZ Sports that he watched the trailer while on the flight, Teague said, “The one thing I found humorous was the sound of the hits in the fight.”

“I don’t know, they are a little off to me, but that's okay,” he added.

Remembering his Road House days co-star Patrick Swayze, Marshall Teague said, “I love [Patrick] to death and I miss him every day. He’s a great guy and I feel very honored to have had the opportunity to do that film [Road House] with him and I hope the two of them [Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor] have the same relationship.”

In his TMZ interview, Teague only had praises to shower on both the actors. Speaking of Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor who play Elwood Dalton and Knox in the up-and-coming Amazon Prime movie, Teague told TMZ Sports, “Jake Gyllenhaal is a fantastic actor, and Conor McGregor is an incredible fighter." “I wish them well,” he later added.

Does Marshall Teague have a cameo in the 2024 Road House?

Teague’s stint with Road House came to an end in 1989 itself and the actor won't be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming film. This also seems like a more sensible and conscious decision by both the makers and the actor himself given how Teague’s character had died in the original film.

Sharing his thoughts on whether the new version will live up to the standards of the 1989 original film, the actor remarked, "Time will tell whether this one will make the run or will it just be an overnight bu**kicker."

The Road House remake will be released on Amazon Prime on March 21, 2024.

