'He Violated My Trust In The Process': Usher Reveals How Son Stole His Phone To Link Up With PinkPantheress

Usher had an incredible year, one which has seen the success of his latest album Coming Home, and a performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. But on the family front, the singer is facing an issue that he did not see coming. Taking to Instagram Stories recently, he shared an interesting and "wild" incident about his son Naviyd, who is 15, doing something that violated his trust in the process.

According to Usher, his son got hold of his phone about a week ago, consequently for which he had to apologize. Naviyd stole his dad's phone with the intention of connecting with his favorite artist PinkPantheress.

Unexpected Exchange Between Usher's Son And PinkPantheress On Instagram

Naviyd sent PinkPantheress a direct message asking her to follow his personal Instagram account. He fanboyed over the 23-year-old viral pop artist leaving her absolutely surprised. She simply laughed and said that she couldn't believe it. Taken aback by the message from Usher's Instagram she wrote back, "This is wild." Grateful for her response, Naviyd confessed that he didn't expect her to reply and thanked her for liking his post.

In the past week, Usher happened to check his DMs when he came across a chat with someone with a Powerpuff girl profile picture that baffled him. Upon finding out what had happened he quickly offered his apologies to the pop singer for the actions of his son.

PinkPantheress Invites Usher And His Son To Concert After 'Wild' DM Interaction

Quickly responding to Usher's apology, PinkPantheress graciously offered them tickets to one of her shows. A chance presented itself for the R&B linchpin's son Naviyd, to attend her concert and even take a photo with the pop star herself. Though Usher was in an apparent dilemma about whether to send his son to her concert, he ultimately decided to let Naviyd go since he appreciated her artistry very much.

Usher concluded by saying that this experience had made him pause as a parent. He posted the following parental takeaway, "This was a great moment for Naviyd … this was him movin on something he was passionate about. Yes… he violated my trust in the process and for that I will never trust him around my phone, but I should have known better. Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him makin in happen. From a text, to a concert, to the artist. He masterminded this whole thing and made it happen. #HustleHard.”

Usher then posted a screengrab of himself on FaceTime with the viral pop singer after his son finally got to link up with PinkPantheress at her concert. He has also shared Naviyd’s Instagram post with his ‘favorite artist’ after the concert.

