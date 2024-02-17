'No Love Lost' Between Usher And Justin Bieber As Latter Turned Down Opportunity To Perform At Super Bowl; DEETS

In a conversation with The Breakfast Club, Usher opened up about Justin Bieber not joining him on the stage at the Super Bowl performance. While the fans anticipated the duo to come together, the OMG singer revealed that Beiber felt performing with his mentor was a lot of responsibility, which he was not ready for. The Grammy winner said that performing on a stage like that of a Super Bowl is a lot of pressure, and he not only asked the Peaches singer but "reached out to everybody."

Usher, on the radio show, said, "I honor and recognize that my brother, you know, he—I think that it might've been the fact that he's just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that. But we did have a brief conversation, and we're gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that."

He further added, "Justin wasn't the only person that I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl, but the moment was maybe for later. He's gonna play the Super Bowl. I'll go ahead and give you that in the future. I profess that over his life. It's time because he has a career that deserves it. But it just didn't happen, but that doesn't mean it's not going to."

Justin Bieber's Message For Usher

After a 13-minute-long performance by Usher during the Super Bowl halftime, Bieber took to Instagram to congratulate his dear friend and mentor for the skill sets shown on the stage. He captioned the picture, "LOVE YOU MY BROTHER; NO ONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE 'A' TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY."

The Baby singer went on to praise the Grammy winner, who performed his hit songs, including Yeah!, OMG, Love In This Club, and many more.

Lil John's Explanation Over Bieber Skipping Halftime Performance At The Super Bowl

Lil John, who performed at the Super Bowl among the other artists, revealed to TMZ that Bieber was not ready to perform. He said, "We wanted to put Justin in the show, so we had the idea of doing a version of the show with Justin in it. But I think Justin just wasn't really ready. That's a lot of rehearsal, a lot of responsibility, a lot of time, and a lot of eyeballs. I don't know if he was ready to do all of that, you know?"

The Super Bowl halftime saw a panel of artists, including Alicia Keys, Dua Lipa, Usher, Lil John, Ludacris, and others.

