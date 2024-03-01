As talks about the recent lawsuit against Diddy continue, social media has been buzzing with speculation linking Meek Mill and Usher to the case, even though neither artist is directly accused of any crime in the 73-page complaint filed by Rodney Lil Rod Jones this week. Despite their names not appearing in the public documents, discussions arose due to redactions in the filing.

Social media speculates Meek Mill and Usher's connection to Diddy's Lawsuit

The lawsuit mentions an unnamed rapper spotted on Diddy’s yacht, allegedly seen with underage girls and sex workers. Although the name is redacted, the description matches Meek Mill, a Philadelphia rapper who previously dated Nicki Minaj.

However, this same description is also tied to allegations involving producer Stevie J, with Jones claiming that Diddy used Stevie J's connection to groom him for sex, a claim that has been met with skepticism.

Here's how people reacted on social media after the news broke;

Similarly, an unnamed R&B singer mentioned in the lawsuit, described as someone who performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency, has led to speculation about Usher due to his recent Super Bowl performance and Las Vegas residency. Despite the connections, neither Meek Mill nor Usher have publicly addressed the speculation surrounding them.

While the lawsuit has stirred controversy, Diddy's lawyer swiftly dismissed Jones' claims as unfounded, labeling him a "liar" seeking an undeserved payday. Meanwhile, Stevie J refuted the accusations against him, stating that the screenshots presented as evidence were misattributed and did not depict him engaging in sexual activity.

Although the lawsuit has sparked widespread discussion, with social media users delving into possible connections, Meek Mill's only response was a social media dispute with DJ Akademiks, who discussed the allegations during a livestream.

As the case unfolds, the involvement of Meek Mill, Usher, and other figures remains speculative, with no direct acknowledgment from the artists themselves.

