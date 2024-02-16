Usher and Rozonda Chilli Thomas were once considered a perfect match in the industry. But unfortunately, their love story didn't stand the test of time.

Who is Rozonda Chilli Thomas

Rozonda Chilli Thomas is mostly known by her stage name Chilli. She is an American singer, dancer and actress. The singer, 52, also belongs to the TLC group. The group has sold 65 million records globally, becoming one of the best-selling TLC girls group of the century.

What did Usher say about ex-girlfriend Rozonda Chilli Thomas?

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Usher, now 45, opened up about his past relationship with Chilli, which lasted from 2001 to 2004.

Usher's journey to stardom began when he made the bold move from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Atlanta at a young age. He released his debut album at just 15 and achieved mainstream success with his hit album, My Way, at 18. Usher's natural charm attracted older women, and when he crossed paths with Chilli in 2001, who was seven years his senior, he instantly became her biggest fan.

The artist told people, “I was always charming the older ladies,” he added, If I am to be honest, I was her No. 1 fan, and she was my superstar, at the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, ‘Man that girl is so beautiful. One day I’m going to meet her.’ ”

However, despite their initial connection and mutual admiration, Usher and Chilli's relationship faced significant challenges. Usher reflected on this, sharing that “I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn’t work for me,” he continued, "We were missing each other. I really did want to have a different type of relationship where she was there with me, and she couldn't be. She didn't believe that I was actually in love with her as much as I was."

He admitted, “I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.” He added “I hurt her too,” but the situation “broke my heart.”

Chilli on her relationship with Usher

Chilli also shared insights into their relationship, acknowledging that "It looked great but in real life ... he knew he had to be a certain way with me and he couldn't." Despite their breakup, their relationship remained somewhat on and off for several years, especially during periods when they weren't involved with other partners.

Today, both Usher and Chilli have moved on and found happiness in new relationships. Chilli is currently dating actor Matthew Lawrence, while Usher recently surprised everyone with a wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea. Despite the ups and downs they experienced, Usher and Chilli have managed to maintain a friendship, supporting each other's endeavours and sharing lighthearted moments whenever they cross paths.

