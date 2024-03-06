Usher and Ludacris’ Yeah Goes 13 Times Platinum, Rapper Thanks Everyone Who ‘Ever Pressed Play’

There’s a reason Ludacris and Usher are ‘screamin’. The 45-year-old vocalist of U Got It Bad and the 46-year-old artist of Act a Fool revealed on X that Usher’s 2004 single Yeah! which includes Ludacris and Lil Jon, achieved 13 platinum certifications.

Yeah goes Platinum

On Monday, Ludacris first posted on the social media platform that the song had sold 13 million copies as of February 9 — two days before the duo’s 2024 Super Bowl performance of “Yeah” — along with a picture of a plaque that he recently received from Spotify signifying the song had broken a record by receiving one billion streams.

He said, “That damn super bowl effect was the cherry on top. congrats to my brothers @usher @liljon @seangarrettpen & all the fans that made this one of the biggest songs in history!!!” On Tuesday, Usher commented on the positive news by tweeting a quote from his partner’s post. “We pulled it off, dude. I want to thank everyone who has ever hit play,” he answered.

This is the first time that a song by Usher, Ludacris, or Lil Jon has amassed one billion Spotify plays, according to Billboard. In the days following his Super Bowl halftime performance, the eight-time Grammy winner’s catalog has seen an increase in streaming activity with Yeah! leading the way. According to Billboard, the song received 4.8 million official on-demand streams in the United States between February 11 and 12, up from 2.3 million streams between February 9 and 10.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show: Usher isn't performing SOLO; HINTS guest appearances

The Super Bowl Effect

Perched on a couch in the middle of the pitch, Usher started the super bowl show. He wore a white cloak reminiscent of Liberace, which he removed to reveal a white Dolce & Gabbana suit adorned with sparkling details. He opened the event with a rendition of Caught Up, a song from his critically praised 2004 album Confessions.

During Usher’s Super Bowl performance on February 11, a stellar group of special guests performed. He began by having Alicia Keys perform her song, If I Ain’t Got You before she joined the headlining act to perform their hit, My Boo. After completing Confessions Part II, Burn, and U Got It Bad, the DJ got us fallin’ in love. The performer donned a single glove, seemingly in remembrance of the late Michael Jackson. H.E.R. made a surprise appearance and provided an exhilarating solo on the electric guitar with Usher in U Got It Bad.

During the event, Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am for OMG, Lil Jon, who sang his big song “Turn Down for What,” and Ludacris on the last song, Yeah! were among the other unexpected attendees.

ALSO READ: What Did Usher Say About Viral Alicia Keys Back Hug At Super Bowl? DEETS